Colts position recap: Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr. became just the fourth Colts pass catcher with over 100-plus catches and over 1,000 yards. 

Jan 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

On the field

Table inside Article
Player Snap Count Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns
Josh Downs 751 68 771 2
Ashton Dulin 0 0 0 0
Ethan Fernea 2 0 0 0
Isaiah McKenzie 110 11 82 0
D.J. Montgomery 120 3 56 1
Alec Pierce 1,038 32 514 2
Michael Pittman Jr. 943 109 1,152 4
Juwann Winfree 19 0 0 0

Review of the 2023 season

This year, Michael Pittman Jr. had the best season of his NFL tenure, setting new career highs in receptions (109), receiving yards (1,152) and targets (156).

"He's a dog," quarterback Anthony Richardson said. "Getting the ball in his hands you see what he can do. He's a physical receiver. He can catch, he can block, he can do it all. He's smart. I appreciate him. He's also a leader. He pushed me to be better every single day even when I wasn't out there playing.

"Being in the rehab on time and just making sure I was working. He's a dog for sure. Just getting the ball in his hands it definitely takes a load off of me just letting our weapons get the ball and do what they do. I'm definitely appreciative of him."

Rounding out the rest of the Colts' promising young receiving trio are rookie Josh Downs and second-year wideout Alec Pierce.

Downs made an impact early, setting a new franchise record for rookie receptions with 68.

Despite seeing a decrease in targets, Pierce remained positive throughout the season.

"Alec (Pierce) and I had a long talk. The things he does really well, and really why we drafted him, is getting down the field," general manager Alec Pierce said. "That's what he's really good at. I think when we were able to use him in those situations, he was successful. I think we've got to continue to work on ways to let him do what he does well and that's stretch the field. Still a young player, solid year, thought we probably could have – he's so unselfish, you're never going to hear him gripe or complain. He's going to do whatever the team requires him to do but I do think there's more in there."

2024 Outlook

Pittman, McKenzie and Winfree are unrestricted free agents.

Hopeful that Pittman will be with the Colts for a long time, Ballard said keeping him in the fold will be one of the top priorities of the offseason.

"I care deeply about him," Ballard. "We have a really good relationship. It's an honest one – almost too honest I think sometimes. But that's what I love about him. The guy is competitive. He's tough. He cares. He wants to win. We're going to work to get him back. We'll work through that. I know we're going to have a few free agents you're all going to want to talk about and I'm probably going to give you the same answer. I would like to have them all back, but it doesn't work that way. It's just the nature of what we do. Pitt (Michael Pittman Jr.) is a good football player for us and hopefully, he still remains a Colt."

Ashton Dulin will be returning from the injured reserve list in 2024 as well.

Related Content

news

Tennessee Titans hire Bengals' offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach

Callahan started his tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019.
news

Colts' assistant coaches Brian Bratton and Bryan Bing to coach at East-West Shrine Bowl

The 99th East-West Shrine Bowl takes place Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
news

Peyton Manning set to coach AFC at Pro Bowl Games for second year

His brother, Eli, will coach the NFC.
news

Colts position recap: Running Backs

The Colts averaged the 10th-most rushing yards per game this season.
news

Colts position recap: Quarterbacks

When Anthony Richardson's season was cut short due to a shoulder injury, Gardner Minshew II stepped up in his place. In 13 starts, he won seven games.
news

Colts CB Dallis Flowers looking to pick up in 2024 where he left off in 2023

Flowers felt like he was playing the best ball of his career prior to an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 4. 
news

Indianapolis will host the 2025 NFL Combine

The Combine has been in Indianapolis since 1987.
news

Anthony Richardson's pairing with Jonathan Taylor an intriguing unknown as Colts eye more explosive offense in 2024

Anthony Richardson was on the field for two plays with Jonathan Taylor in 2023. 
news

Colts sign WR Terrell Bynum to reserve/future contract

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday. 
news

Zaire Franklin strives to be top linebacker in NFL after historic 2023 season

For the second-straight season, Franklin set a new franchise record in tackles with 179. He was voted a Pro Bowl alternate this season.
news

How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. pushed Colts' offensive line turnaround in 2023

The Colts' offensive line entered 2023 with the same starting five it had in 2022 – but with a new position coach. And that coach, Tony Sparano Jr., turned out to be the exact person the Colts' O-line needed. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising