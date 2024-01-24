Colts position recap: Wide Receivers

Review of the 2023 season

This year, Michael Pittman Jr. had the best season of his NFL tenure, setting new career highs in receptions (109), receiving yards (1,152) and targets (156).

"He's a dog," quarterback Anthony Richardson said. "Getting the ball in his hands you see what he can do. He's a physical receiver. He can catch, he can block, he can do it all. He's smart. I appreciate him. He's also a leader. He pushed me to be better every single day even when I wasn't out there playing.

"Being in the rehab on time and just making sure I was working. He's a dog for sure. Just getting the ball in his hands it definitely takes a load off of me just letting our weapons get the ball and do what they do. I'm definitely appreciative of him."

Rounding out the rest of the Colts' promising young receiving trio are rookie Josh Downs and second-year wideout Alec Pierce.

Downs made an impact early, setting a new franchise record for rookie receptions with 68.

Despite seeing a decrease in targets, Pierce remained positive throughout the season.