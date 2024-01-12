Why Colts were pleased with rookie impact made by Day 2, 3 NFL Draft picks

In terms of adversity, no rookie on the team had to overcome more than second round pick, cornerback JuJu Brents.

As an Indianapolis native, Brents was ecstatic to be drafted by the Colts and the feeling was mutual. Unfortunately, due to lower body injuries, he was only able to play nine games this season.

"I mean, things didn't go as planned for me," Brents said. "I had a lot of goals, some of them I did accomplish, some I did not. Overall, it's a learning experience and it was a solid first year I would say, but I'm just looking forward to this next year and continue to meet and rise those goals to the next given level."

Despite not being on the field as much as he would have liked, he still made an impact on the defense. He finished the season with 43 tackles, six pass deflections, one interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

"At the end of the day with JuJu, he's very talented, he cares deeply, we think he is gonna really be an excellent player," general manager Chris Ballard said. "But he's got to be healthy and he's got to practice, that's how you get better. He's a great kid and he cares and when he played, he played well."

Now heading into the offseason, Brents is focused on doing all he can to ensure his body can handle all 17 games.

"Just to fully fortify my body, making sure that I'm able to withstand a full season," Brents said. "That's gonna be my number one goal. I mean, it's obvious I know I can go out there and play and perform, but it's hard to do that when you're not on the field. So, I just want to make sure that I'm dialed in on all those aspects off the field and make sure that I'm fully ready to go when it comes to the 2024 season."

While there was no surprise that Brents was expected to start early in his career, the same couldn't be said for seventh round pick, Jaylon Jones.

The third cornerback taken by the Colts, Jones knew there were no guarantees he would make the 53-man roster, nonetheless start any games.

Still, he said he always maintained his confidence that he had what it took to make it into the NFL.

"Being a seventh round pick, I looked at it as opportunity," Jones said. "Every time you get an opportunity, what are you going to do with it? And ever since I was little, I've been a fighter. You gotta live for something. You gotta fight for what you want. I just appreciate all my coaches and the guys in the room helping me be in position to get one percent better every day."

His confidence and work ethic paid off because he ended up making the roster over fifth round pick Darius Rush.

For the first four games of the season, the majority of Jones' playing time came on special teams. However, that all changed when starting cornerback Dallis Flowers tore his Achilles in Week 4.

As upset as Jones was to see his friend go down, he said was ready to step up whenever his opportunity came.

"Honestly, I was just ready at any time," Jones said. "I hated the fact that Dallis had went down with a season-ending injury, but I always prepared myself like I was gonna play. So, my name got called and I had to finish out the rest of the [Rams] game. I just always try to stay prepared and always be on my P's and Q's, just making sure I was ready to go out there and go to battle with my brothers. So, I was ready at any moment."

Since Week 5, Jones manned a starting outside cornerback spot and in the opinion of defensive backs coach Ron Milus, did so valiantly.

"He's been the one that's gone out there and done the work that's necessary for him to get prepared to play at this level," Milus said. "It's not like he was at a small school, he was at [Texas] A&M. So, there were some expectations there I'm sure. And when he got here, we told the whole room, 'If you're on this team, if you're in this secondary, at some point you're going to be called upon."

"We just didn't know that for this poor guy who was drafted in the seventh round, it would come so quickly and we were gonna need him as an integral part of what we're doing."