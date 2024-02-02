 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts position recap: Special Teams

After signing with the Colts as a free agent, Matt Gay made 80.5 percent of his field goal attempts.

Feb 02, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

On the field

Table inside Article
Player Field Goals Made Field Goals Attempted Field Goal Percentage Extra Points Made Extra Points Attempted Extra Point Percentage
Matt Gay 33 41 80.5 35 36 97.2

Review of the 2023 season

Coming into this year, the Colts welcomed a couple of new faces to their special teams room. Brian Mason was hired as special teams coordinator and Matt Gay was signed as a free agent to be the team's new kicker.

Through the first nine games of the season, Gay had made 16 of his 18 field goal attempts. Over the next eight games, he made 17 of his next 23 field goals.

"I'm glad we have Matt," Ballard said. "He had a little hip (injury) there at one point and had some stuff going on. But we're happy to have him. He was unbelievable early. He got into a little bit of a, I wouldn't say a 'rut,' but his expectations are to never miss. We're fortunate to have him. Good and bad moments on teams. I think we'll continue to grow in that area."

2024 Outlook

Table inside Article
Player Punts Average Yards Per Punt Punts Inside 20-Yard Line Touchbacks
Rigoberto Sanchez 68 48.3 21 0

Rigoberto Sanchez is an unrestricted free agent.

After missing the entire 2022 season with a torn Achilles, Sanchez bounced back with one of the best seasons of his NFL career.

In 2023, he had season highs in average yards per punt (48.3) and was the only punter with double-digit punts to not have a touchback.

"I think a lot of Rigo," Ballard said. "He had a good year. Things started off a little slow, but once he got going, he was Rigo."

