Colts position recap: Special Teams

Coming into this year, the Colts welcomed a couple of new faces to their special teams room. Brian Mason was hired as special teams coordinator and Matt Gay was signed as a free agent to be the team's new kicker.

Through the first nine games of the season, Gay had made 16 of his 18 field goal attempts. Over the next eight games, he made 17 of his next 23 field goals.

"I'm glad we have Matt," Ballard said. "He had a little hip (injury) there at one point and had some stuff going on. But we're happy to have him. He was unbelievable early. He got into a little bit of a, I wouldn't say a 'rut,' but his expectations are to never miss. We're fortunate to have him. Good and bad moments on teams. I think we'll continue to grow in that area."