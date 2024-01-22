Colts position recap: Quarterbacks

When Anthony Richardson's season was cut short due to a shoulder injury, Gardner Minshew II stepped up in his place. In 13 starts, he won seven games.

Jan 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM
On the field

Player Snap Count Completions Passing Attempts Completion Percentage Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns Interceptions
Sam Ehlinger 3 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner Minshew II 930 305 490 62.2 3,305 15 9
Anthony Richardson 162 50 84 59.5 577 3 1

Review of the 2023 season

After rookie Anthony Richardson was lost for the year after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5, it was Gardner Minshew II who stepped up in his place. In 13 starts, Minshew went 7-6 and set new career highs in completions (305) and passing yards (3,305).

"I can't understate the value of what Gardner brought to this team," general manager Chris Ballard said. "He gave us a chance to win each and every way, gave us hope, a chance to win, fun guy to be around. I'm sure a fun guy for you all to get a unique perspective on life, and guys believe in him. That's the one thing, likability and belief are two things that are – when they believe and think that the quarterback, you have a chance to win, that's important. Grateful for Gardner and what he was able to do."

2024 Outlook

Following successful surgery on his injured shoulder back in October, Richardson said that he thinks he will be able to start throwing again next month.

"Every day I'm trying to push the trainers to go a little harder with me so I can get back to throwing and get back on the field," Richardson said. "Everything is smooth right now. I'm excited. I'm just ready to start throwing again."

While Ballard knows that Richardson will experience growing pains in 2024, he said he is excited to see his game evolve next season.

"I think just when he plays, people defend you a little differently," Ballard said. "I do think – I think we saw it already, it kind of naturally happens when he's in there. Either with his feet or with his arm because of what he's able to do. Look, he's got a lot of work to do and there will be some moments next year where he'll still look like a rookie. It's going to happen. I think his ability to push the ball down the field and create allows for those explosive plays to happen."

Minshew is an unrestricted free agent.

