Colts position recap: Quarterbacks

"Every day I'm trying to push the trainers to go a little harder with me so I can get back to throwing and get back on the field," Richardson said. "Everything is smooth right now. I'm excited. I'm just ready to start throwing again."

"I think just when he plays, people defend you a little differently," Ballard said. "I do think – I think we saw it already, it kind of naturally happens when he's in there. Either with his feet or with his arm because of what he's able to do. Look, he's got a lot of work to do and there will be some moments next year where he'll still look like a rookie. It's going to happen. I think his ability to push the ball down the field and create allows for those explosive plays to happen."