Colts position recap: Linebackers

On the field
|Player
|Snap Count
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Forced Fumbles
|Interceptions
|Liam Anderson
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zaire Franklin
|1,057
|179
|3
|2
|0
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|228
|20
|1
|0
|2
|Shaquille Leonard
|445
|65
|2
|0
|0
|Cameron McGrone
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segun Olubi
|112
|26
|0
|0
|1
|E.J. Speed
|702
|102
|12
|3
|0
|Grant Stuard
|30
|7
|0
|0
|0
Review of the 2023 season
Following the decision to waive Shaquille Leonard, multiple Colts' linebackers had more opportunities. The biggest beneficiary was E.J. Speed, who signed a contract extension with the team last season.
This year, he played a career high 702 defensive snaps, which helped him to set new season highs in tackles (102), forced fumbles (3) and tackles for loss (12).
"Obviously, I know what he's capable of doing," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "We've been at it together for a long time. Obviously, our energy together, our chemistry together is easy to see out there on the field – just being able to feed off each other. I told him, 'I haven't played next to somebody like that in a long time.' Just with his capability of just maintaining that intensity, playmaking and just be out there and having fun together. So, it was great just to be able to experience that. I love the plays that he makes and love what he brings to the defense as well. I look forward to getting back out there with him."
Franklin had a commendable season of his own, setting a new franchise record in tackles with 179.
A look back at some of the best shots of the Indianapolis Colts' linebackers from the 2023 season.
2024 Outlook
Despite the solid season by the group, Franklin still said he's using the offseason to make sure he's even better in 2024.
"To be honest, I really feel like there's another step that I need to take," Franklin said. "There's another level that I can tap into. Like I said last year, my goal honestly wasn't the franchise, it was the NFL record to be honest with you. And I didn't reach that. So, for me it's just getting back to that drawing board, continuing to push myself to be the best player, teammate, friend, leader that I can possibly be and be better for the team next year."
Ronnie Harrison Jr. is an unrestricted free agent.