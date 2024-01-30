Colts position recap: Linebackers

This season, Zaire Franklin set a franchise record in tackles with 179. With a career high 702 defensive snaps, E.J. Speed set season highs in tackles, tackles for loss and forced fumbles.

Jan 30, 2024
Raven Moore
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

On the field

Table inside Article
Player Snap Count Tackles Tackles for Loss Forced Fumbles Interceptions
Liam Anderson 8 0 0 0 0
Zaire Franklin 1,057 179 3 2 0
Ronnie Harrison Jr. 228 20 1 0 2
Shaquille Leonard 445 65 2 0 0
Cameron McGrone 8 4 0 0 0
Segun Olubi 112 26 0 0 1
E.J. Speed 702 102 12 3 0
Grant Stuard 30 7 0 0 0

Review of the 2023 season

Following the decision to waive Shaquille Leonard, multiple Colts' linebackers had more opportunities. The biggest beneficiary was E.J. Speed, who signed a contract extension with the team last season.

This year, he played a career high 702 defensive snaps, which helped him to set new season highs in tackles (102), forced fumbles (3) and tackles for loss (12).

"Obviously, I know what he's capable of doing," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "We've been at it together for a long time. Obviously, our energy together, our chemistry together is easy to see out there on the field – just being able to feed off each other. I told him, 'I haven't played next to somebody like that in a long time.' Just with his capability of just maintaining that intensity, playmaking and just be out there and having fun together. So, it was great just to be able to experience that. I love the plays that he makes and love what he brings to the defense as well. I look forward to getting back out there with him."

Franklin had a commendable season of his own, setting a new franchise record in tackles with 179.

2024 Outlook

Despite the solid season by the group, Franklin still said he's using the offseason to make sure he's even better in 2024.

"To be honest, I really feel like there's another step that I need to take," Franklin said. "There's another level that I can tap into. Like I said last year, my goal honestly wasn't the franchise, it was the NFL record to be honest with you. And I didn't reach that. So, for me it's just getting back to that drawing board, continuing to push myself to be the best player, teammate, friend, leader that I can possibly be and be better for the team next year."

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is an unrestricted free agent.

Advertising