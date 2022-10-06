Colts Elevate RB Phillip Lindsay, DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts on Thursday elevated running back Phillip Lindsay and defensive tackle Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Lindsay looks to factor in the Colts' run game plans with running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out for tonight's game. Earlier this week, head coach Frank Reich said the 2018 Pro Bowler would merit "strong consideration" to play against the Broncos if Taylor couldn't play.

"I feel very confident in him," Reich said. "Former Pro Bowl player, 1,000-yard seasons – really glad he's here."

Lindsay rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns as an undrafted rookie for the Broncos in 2018, then followed that with a 1,011-yard, seven-touchdown season for Denver in 2019. The 5-foot-8, 190 pound Lindsay signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent in 2021 and also saw time with the Miami Dolphins before joining the Colts as a free agent in 2022.

Lindsay joined the Colts' practice squad in September.

In addition to Lindsay, the Colts can also turn to running backs Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson, both of whom are on the 53-man roster, in Taylor's absence. But for Lindsay – a Denver native who attended the University of Colorado and then starred for the Broncos – the chance to play at Mile High for the first time since leaving the Broncos will be a special one.

"That's home base," Lindsay said. "That's where I met my wife, that's where we had our kids and it's going to be exciting if I get an opportunity to go back home."