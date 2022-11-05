Colts Elevate RBs Phillip Lindsay, Jordan Wilkins To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday. 

Nov 05, 2022 at 11:43 AM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today elevated running backs Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against New England.

Lindsay, 5-8, 190 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 6, 2022, after participating in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. Lindsay has played in 58 career games (33 starts) in his time with the Colts (2022), Miami Dolphins (2021), Houston Texans (2021) and Denver Broncos (2018-20) and has totaled 636 carries for 2,846 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has tallied 87 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns. Lindsay has also recorded three punt returns for 23 yards (7.7 avg.) and 11 kickoff returns for 235 yards (21.4 avg.). He was originally signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl.

Wilkins, 6-1, 208 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on November 2, 2022. He has played in 50 career games (four starts) in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2021-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) and Colts (2018-21) and has compiled 195 carries for 951 yards. Wilkins has also totaled 35 receptions for 233 yards, four kickoff returns for 42 yards and four special teams stops. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has tallied two carries for nine yards. Wilkins was originally selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (169th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

