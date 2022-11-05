Colts Elevate RBs Phillip Lindsay, Jordan Wilkins To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Lindsay, 5-8, 190 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 6, 2022, after participating in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. Lindsay has played in 58 career games (33 starts) in his time with the Colts (2022), Miami Dolphins (2021), Houston Texans (2021) and Denver Broncos (2018-20) and has totaled 636 carries for 2,846 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has tallied 87 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns. Lindsay has also recorded three punt returns for 23 yards (7.7 avg.) and 11 kickoff returns for 235 yards (21.4 avg.). He was originally signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl.