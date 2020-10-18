Down 21-0, Colts Rally To Defeat Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals could do no wrong — and the Indianapolis Colts could do no right — the first quarter and a half in Sunday’s Week 6 matchup. But the Colts eventually figured it out, and head into their bye week with a satisfying 31-27 come-from-behind win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Oct 18, 2020 at 07:48 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

101820_cin-ind-blackmon-4q
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Wins come in all sorts of shapes and sizes in the National Football League.

Sometimes they're blowouts, sometimes they're nailbiters, and then there's what the Indianapolis Colts accomplished on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals seemingly could do no wrong for the first quarter and a half at Lucas Oil Stadium — while the Colts seemingly couldn't catch a break. Case in point: on the very first play of the second quarter, Bengals running back Joe Mixon practically carried the entire Colts defense on his back seven yards into the end zone to give Cincinnati a commanding 21-0 lead.

But a quick glance upwards into the open roof at Lucas Oil Stadium confirmed that the sky was, indeed, not falling in Indianapolis.

So the Colts got to work.

21-7. 24-7. 24-14. 24-21. 27-21.

And on the very first play of the fourth quarter, quarterback Philip Rivers, who caught fire on Sunday for the first time as a member of the Colts, lobbed a perfectly-placed 14-yard pass to tight end Jack Doyle, whose diving effort in the end zone, and the ensuing extra point from Rodrigo Blankenship, gave Indy its first lead of the game, 28-27.

Blankenship would add a 40-yard field goal later in the quarter, and then safety Julian Blackmon would seal the game by picking off Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with 46 seconds to go, giving the Colts a scrappy 31-27 victory to move to 4-2 heading into their bye week.

The 21-point come-from-behind victory is tied for the second-largest in Colts franchise history, and is the largest for the Colts in a regular season home game.

"Obviously, big win today — huge win, huge complementary football," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "All three phases played well. Obviously, we didn't get off to a good start. Not quite the way we envisioned it, but we fought back hard. I give the guys a lot of credit. We did what it took to fight back in."

The Colts' woes on Sunday began early. On their second play from scrimmage, Rivers found Doyle on a quick screen play, but the tight end would fumble the ball without any contact as he tried to turn up the field, which was recovered by defensive tackle Xavier Williams at the Indianapolis 43-yard line.

Seven plays later, the Bengals would find the end zone for the first time with a two-yard run by Giovani Bernard.

The Colts couldn't move the ball on their next two drives, both of which finished in three-and-outs. The Bengals, meanwhile, couldn't be stopped on offense at that point. They went 78 yards in 12 plays on their second drive, which ended with a two-yard touchdown run by Burrow on 4th and 1, and then went 70 yards in just four plays on their third offensive drive, which ended in the aforementioned physical seven-yard touchdown by Mixon, to make it 21-0 one play into the second quarter.

The Colts would turn to their veteran quarterback to get them out of the rut from there.

Rivers turned in a second quarter for the ages on Sunday, completing 14-of-21 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns in the period; his 235 passing yards were the third most in a quarter in franchise history, trailing only Peyton Manning (247 in 2004) and Dan Orlovsky (240 in 2011), according to ESPN's Mike Wells.

By halftime, thanks to a 21-3 run, the Colts trailed by just three points, 24-21. It was anybody's ballgame from there.

"What I love about this team is nobody panicked," said defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who had five tackles (two for a loss) with a sack and four quarterback hits on Sunday. "Everybody stayed on track. Nobody was pointing fingers. Everybody was looking at themselves and how they can do better. It was all across the board. We just need to come out and everybody has to do their job and come out with more energy and play our style of football, and that's what we did."

The third quarter was relatively uneventful outside of a 55-yard field goal from the Bengals' Randy Bullock, extending Cincinnati's lead to 27-21.

But that's when Rivers and the Colts' offense began what would turn out to be a very well-rounded game-winning drive.

Rivers found tight end Trey Burton for 13 yards on first down. Then running back Jonathan Taylor got 21 and 17 yards, respectively, on two straight carries to quickly get to the Cincinnati 24-yard line. Two plays later, Rivers found rookie wide receiver DeMichael Harris, who was making his NFL debut on Sunday, for 10 yards to the 16.

Two plays later, after the game had turned to the fourth quarter, Rivers found a diving Doyle, who was able to get a little redemption for his earlier blunder, for the 14-yard touchdown. Blankenship's extra point was good, and Indy had officially come all the way back, taking its first lead of the game, 28-27.

Blankenship would add another field goal at the 4:07 mark of the fourth quarter, and the Colts' defense, which allowed just 168 total net yards and three points in the second half of Sunday's game, added the final blow, as Blackmon stepped in front of a Burrow pass intended for wide receiver Tyler Boyd at the Indy 19-yard line for the rookie's second big-time interception this season.

"It was big — really a great play," Reich said of the pick by Blackmon. "I thought (Matt) Eberflus did a good job of dialing it up the last couple drives there just to put the guys in position, but obviously Julian made the play. Obviously, it's very early in his career, but he's showing signs of being a big-time play maker, so that's really good for him and for us."

Rivers had his best performance with the Colts on Sunday, completing 29-of-44 passes (65.9 percent) for 371 yards with three touchdowns to one interception, for a QB rating of 105.4. His favorite target on the day was wide receiver Marcus Johnson, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad this weekend for a third straight week and finished with his second-career 100-yard receiving performance — five receptions for 108 yards. Burton also added four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown, on top of a one-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Safety Khari Willis finished with a game-best 10 tackles and also added a pass defensed. Cornerback Kenny Moore II had eight tackles (one for a loss) and two passes defensed. The Indy defense, as a whole, had 11 total passes defensed on the afternoon, tying a season-high.

Now the Colts head into their bye week with a ton of confidence at 4-2, and Reich said he wants to see the same kind of urgency displayed in today's game when his players return next week to begin preparations for their Week 8 matchup on the road against the Detroit Lions, who defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-16 today to move to 2-3 on the year.

"At the end of the day you have to try to do whatever it takes to win a game," Reich said. "Then when you do, even when it comes back and you win like this, you have to have the maturity to celebrate the win, to genuinely … it's good to win a football game, get back on track. But like we say, even if we would have lost it, we'll go in, we'll make the corrections. We're not going to ride the wave of results. We're going to go back in and make corrections and try to become a better football team for the next game."

Game Photos: Colts Vs. Bengals

See all the action from on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

D4A_5599
1 / 90
D5A_1901
2 / 90
D5A_1980
3 / 90
D5A_1903
4 / 90
D5A_1985
5 / 90
D5A_2040
6 / 90
D5A_1925
7 / 90
D5A_1960
8 / 90
D5B_4988
9 / 90
LLB_4165
10 / 90
D5B_5041
11 / 90
LLB_4211
12 / 90
D5B_4996
13 / 90
D5B_5048
14 / 90
D5B_5018
15 / 90
D5B_4917
16 / 90
D4A_5489
17 / 90
D5B_4913
18 / 90
D5B_4935
19 / 90
D5B_4948
20 / 90
D5B_5092
21 / 90
D5B_5140
22 / 90
D5B_5132
23 / 90
D5B_5198
24 / 90
D5B_5148
25 / 90
D5A_2112
26 / 90
LLB_4708
27 / 90
LLB_4458
28 / 90
LLB_4535
29 / 90
LLB_4356
30 / 90
LLB_4450
31 / 90
D5B_5612
32 / 90
D5B_5503
33 / 90
D5B_5561
34 / 90
D5B_5511
35 / 90
D5B_5319
36 / 90
D5B_5493
37 / 90
D5A_2136
38 / 90
D5B_5420
39 / 90
D5A_2147
40 / 90
D5B_5298
41 / 90
D5B_5721
42 / 90
LLB_4957
43 / 90
D5B_5895
44 / 90
LLB_4589
45 / 90
D5B_5857
46 / 90
D5B_5906
47 / 90
D5B_5731
48 / 90
D5B_5747
49 / 90
D5B_5856
50 / 90
D5B_5768
51 / 90
D5A_2182
52 / 90
D5B_5834
53 / 90
D5B_5787
54 / 90
D5B_5764
55 / 90
D5B_5698
56 / 90
LLB_5072
57 / 90
LLB_5196
58 / 90
LLB_5145
59 / 90
LLB_5188
60 / 90
LLB_5120
61 / 90
D5B_6053
62 / 90
D5A_2268
63 / 90
D5A_2267
64 / 90
D5B_6094
65 / 90
D5B_6110
66 / 90
D5A_2370
67 / 90
D5A_2381
68 / 90
LLB_5469
69 / 90
D5A_2421
70 / 90
D5B_6439
71 / 90
D5A_2336
72 / 90
D5B_6317
73 / 90
D5A_2412
74 / 90
D5B_6265
75 / 90
D5A_2319
76 / 90
D5B_6675
77 / 90
D5B_6724
78 / 90
D5B_6776
79 / 90
D5B_6783
80 / 90
D5B_6702
81 / 90
D5B_6726
82 / 90
D5B_6693
83 / 90
D5B_6602
84 / 90
D5B_6849
85 / 90
D5A_2508
86 / 90
D5B_6826
87 / 90
LLB_5857
88 / 90
D5B_7146
89 / 90
D5B_7196
90 / 90

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Bengals 27

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Colts To Host Up To 12,500 Fans For Next Home Game On Nov. 8

The Indianapolis Colts will host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team's fourth home game on Sun., Nov. 8 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, team officials announced today. 
news

Scrappy Colts Come Back To Defeat Bengals, 31-27

The Indianapolis Colts moved to 4-2 on the season today with their 31-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the live, in-game analysis and highlights from today's AFC battle.
news

Anthony Castonzo Active, Darius Leonard Inactive Today Against The Bengals

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list for today's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals; all four players who were questionable heading in, including defensive tackle/end Denico Autry, tackle Anthony Castonzo, defensive end Justin Houston and running back Jordan Wilkins, are active, while linebacker Darius Leonard, who was labeled as doubtful, is inactive.
news

#CINvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 6)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Colts Mailbag: Pass Rush Productivity, Philip Rivers' First Five Games, Bengals Gameplan

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about how the team can improve its pass rush productivity, an assessment of Philip Rivers' first five games as the Colts' quarterback, what the team can do to be successful today against the Cincinnati Bengals and much more.
news

Colts Activate DT Sheldon Day From IR; Sign WR Marcus Johnson To Active Roster; Elevate G Jake Eldrenkamp, WR DeMichael Harris For Bengals Game

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, activated defensive tackle Sheldon Day from the Injured Reserve list, waived defensive tackle Eli Ankou and released safety Ibraheim Campbell, and also elevated guard Jake Eldrenkamp and wide receiver DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Friday Morning COVID-19 Scare Turns Into False Alarm For Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard on Friday woke up to news that four members of the organization had tested positive for COVID-19, which could've put Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in jeopardy. Quick action by the team revealed those four individuals were actually negative for the virus, however, allowing for a full work day and the team to proceed as usual to take on the Bengals.
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Bengals, Week 6

After seeing their three-game win streak snapped last Sunday in Cleveland, the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) look to get back to their winning ways when they return home Sunday to play host to the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the official game preview.
news

Mo Alie-Cox, Chaz Green Ruled Out Sunday Against The Bengals; Darius Leonard Doubtful; Four Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tight end Mo Alie-Cox and tackle Chaz Green have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Update From The Indianapolis Colts Regarding COVID-19 Testing

Earlier this morning, we were informed that four individuals within the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The four positive samples were re-tested and have been confirmed negative. After consultation with the NFL and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, the team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league's intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON OCT. 18TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON OCT. 18TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18th as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Get Tickets

Advertising