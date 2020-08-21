Nick Sirianni Believes Colts Have One Of NFL's Top Running Back Groups; More On Michael Pittman Jr.'s Development

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni today spoke to local reporters via conference call. What’s the latest on how talented he believes the team’s running back group really is, what specifically rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is working on improving and why he’ll never grow tired of working with Philip Rivers.

Aug 21, 2020 at 03:25 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni today spoke to local reporters via conference call. What's the latest on how talented he believes the team's running back group really is, what specifically rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is working on improving and why he'll never grow tired of working with Philip Rivers.

You can catch that entire session above, but here are some key takeaways:

» Sirianni believes the Colts have one of the best running back groups in the NFL, and the best he's been around: Ideal size, speed, strength, vision, pass-catching ability, pass protection — the Colts have it in spades when it comes to their four running backs: Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.

And perhaps the best part about the group is each guy can do it all, but they all have their own specialty, whether it's Mack's all-around game, Taylor's blend of size and speed, Hines' abilities catching the ball out of the backfield or Wilkins' vision and patience.

"I think we have to have one of the better groups in the NFL; most certainly it's probably the best group I've been on in my short time, in my 12 years, in the NFL," Sirianni said. "So (I'm) very pleased with this group."

The Colts last season finished seventh in the NFL in rushing yards per game — just 1.5 yards per contest out of the top five. There's no reason to believe Indy can't be one of the elite rushing teams once again in 2020.

"What a great, great group that we have, right?" Sirianni said after listing what makes each back stand out. "Really excited to have them."

» Michael Pittman Jr. is learning how to play better against press coverage: Sirianni said one of the biggest adjustments rookie wide receivers have to make is going from playing relatively free off the line of scrimmage in college to having pesky defenders not afraid to get up in their face from the snap at the professional level.

Pittman Jr., the Colts' second-round (34th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft out of USC, has been working hard on making that adjustment the last week or so in the team's first few training camp practices.

That in itself creates some up-and-down moments, but Sirianni likes how Pittman Jr. has responded thus far, as he's been a constant target of quarterback Philip Rivers.

"We have different things that convert versus press and versus zone or press coverage. So those guys have to get use to changing their route based off what look they get. And for a lot of times in college, that's not necessarily the case; they're just (like), 'Hey, you run this route that's on the paper, and go do it,' and there's not a lot of adjustments. So that happens especially early on with some rookies, that they have to adjust to that.

"Coach (Mike) Groh's doing a great job of zeroing in on the techniques that we believe in and that we know are necessary for the NFL, but (Pittman Jr.'s) doing a great job so far, and a big man that can change directions and with great hands — those guys work."

» Philip Rivers' accuracy, pass distribution continue to amaze Sirianni: Sirianni never took for granted the five previous seasons he had an opportunity to work closely with Rivers when he was on the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers' coaching staff as an offensive quality control (2013), quarterbacks (2014-15) and wide receivers (2016-17) coach.

But now that he's reunited with Rivers, who is beginning his first season as the Colts' new starting quarterback, Sirianni is being reminded of those elite traits once again.

One of them is involving the running backs in the passing game, which has already been a major theme throughout the first week or so of Colts training camp practices.

"Philip, in my opinion, is the best in the NFL — and maybe in the history of the NFL — of finding his back," Sirianni said. "He's phenomenal at doing that. And for big plays. That's just, if you look at his history, just what he's done.

"Just having that innate ability to know where his back is on all plays, keep his eyes downfield, try to push it down the field, 'Oh, I can't,' boom, check it down. He's just unreal at that. I think that's one of the better things he does."

And then there's Rivers' accuracy. He currently ranks ninth all-time in NFL history in completion percentage (64.7), and he's doing it once again so far through camp; according to Colts general manager Chris Ballard, Rivers' completion percentage the first few days heading into Friday was hovering around 90 percent.

"He is so accurate," Sirianni said. "That never gets old to me."

Related Content

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 21: Red Zone Work Highlighted, Trey Burton Making Most Of Reps
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 21: Red Zone Work Highlighted, Trey Burton Making Most Of Reps

After an off day for the players, the Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field Friday for their fourth fully-padded training camp practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
Colts Claim TE Andrew Vollert Off Waivers
news

Colts Claim TE Andrew Vollert Off Waivers

The Indianapolis Colts today claimed tight end Andrew Vollert off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.
Indianapolis Colts training camp held at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN on August 1, 2019.
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Marlon Mack On Embracing Jonathan Taylor In Backfield, Catching More Passes

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from running back Marlon Mack, who talks about the addition of rookie Jonathan Taylor and being utilized more in the passing game, in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Matt Eberflus On Tyquan Lewis' Emergence, Grover Stewart's Increased Role, Rock Ya-Sin In Year 2
news

Matt Eberflus On Tyquan Lewis' Emergence, Grover Stewart's Increased Role, Rock Ya-Sin In Year 2

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Friday spoke to local reporters via video conference. What's the latest on defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis' strong start to training camp, defensive tackle Grover Stewart's big role up front, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in Year 2 and much more?
Colts Live: Lucas Oil Stadium Scrimmage Pre-Show - Monday, August 24th @ Noon ET
news

Colts Live: Lucas Oil Stadium Scrimmage Pre-Show - Monday, August 24th @ Noon ET

Tune in for team warm-ups, exclusive interview with Chris Ballard and Frank Reich and analysis prior to training camp practice at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox Removed From PUP List
news

Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox Removed From PUP List

The Indianapolis Colts today removed tight end Mo Alie-Cox from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard
news

Chris Ballard On Start Of Training Camp, Philip Rivers' Accuracy, Jacoby Brissett's Role

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard today joined former Colts punter Pat McAfee on "The Pat McAfee Show." What did Ballard have to say about the start of training camp, the impact already being felt by quarterback Philip Rivers, and the role he sees quarterback Jacoby Brissett playing in 2020?
Colts Mailbag: Don't Sleep On Zach Pascal, How To Scout With No College Football, Opening A Spot For Roosevelt Nix
news

Colts Mailbag: Don't Sleep On Zach Pascal, How To Scout With No College Football, Opening A Spot For Roosevelt Nix

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about wide receiver Zach Pascal and his role in 2020, how general manager Chris Ballard and his staff will scout prospects if there's no college football, how the team will open up a roster spot for fullback Roosevelt Nix and much more.
2020 Camp Chatter: Rodrigo Blankenship, Nyheim Hines, Malik Hooker & Chase McLaughlin
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Rodrigo Blankenship, Nyheim Hines, Malik Hooker & Chase McLaughlin

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, running back Nyheim Hines, safety Malik Hooker and kicker Chase McLaughlin in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Philip Rivers On Building Rapport With Receivers, Balancing 'Aggressive Or Stupid' In Passing Game
news

Philip Rivers On Building Rapport With Receivers, Balancing 'Aggressive Or Stupid' In Passing Game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers today spoke to local reporters via video conference. What's the latest on his efforts to get on the same page as his receivers, how he approaches being both aggressive and smart down the field, his thoughts on rookie wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and more?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 19: A Shuffle Along The Defensive Line, George Odum Takes Advantage
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 19: A Shuffle Along The Defensive Line, George Odum Takes Advantage

The Indianapolis Colts held their third straight fully-padded practice today at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center before the players get a day off on Thursday to recharge their batteries. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?

Advertising