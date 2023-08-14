Colts great Peyton Manning is now a professor at the University of Tennessee

The University of Tennessee on Monday announced a new addition to its faculty: Peyton Manning.

Manning was appointed a professor of practice by the University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information, and will join classes throughout the 2023 fall semester to lend his expertise on leadership, communication, public speaking, video production and sports reporting, among other topics covered by the college's curriculum.

"There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college's faculty," Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information, said. "Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders."

Manning graduated from Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communication.