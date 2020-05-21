REMINDER: Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Taking On Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson On Sunday

The Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry continues on.

Well, in the name of charity, at least.

Manning, the legendary former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, and Brady, who at 42 just signed a free agent deal to continue his playing career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are set to face off against each other in a round of golf over Memorial Day weekend.

Manning is teaming up with Tiger Woods, and they'll take on Brady and Phil Mickelson in "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday. The event, which will be televised on TBS and TNT, begins at 3 p.m. ET from Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

The first nine holes of the contest will consist of a best-ball competition, while the final nine holes will be a modified alternate shot format. By the time the match is over, the group, combined with WarnerMedia, will have donated a combined $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts.

The "Champions for Charity" match will give Manning and Brady, considered by many to be the top two quarterbacks in NFL history, a chance to reignite a little bit of the rivalry the two shared on the football field from 2001 through 2016.

While Brady's New England Patriots teams bested Manning's Colts and Denver Broncos teams in the overall series, 11-6, it was Manning that had the edge, 3-2, in their all-time postseason series history.

Colts owner Jim Irsay on Thursday added some more perspective to this historic rivalry.