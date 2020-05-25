Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Top Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson In 'The Match: Champions For Charity'

Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about coming through in the clutch in the rain in South Florida.

So perhaps it was no surprise Manning didn't flinch when met with wet, soggy conditions for Sunday's "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf event at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

Manning and his partner, Tiger Woods, held off his longtime rival, Tom Brady, and his partner, Phil Mickelson, in a 1-up victory that ended up raising $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

"To go behind the ropes in these guys' world and to kind of be in the arena with them, it was really a special experience," Manning told the Turner Sports crew after the match. "And I was not comfortable the entire time, from the first tee all the way down here (to the 18th), but knowing that $20 million was raised, and helping people that are really going through tough times, it was an honor for Tom and I both to be invited by Phil and Tiger to play in this match, and really something I'll always remember and cherish."

With conditions similar to the night of Feb. 4, 2007, when Manning and the Colts held off the Chicago Bears, 29-17, to claim the Super Bowl XLI title in a driving rainstorm at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., which is just 90 miles south of Sunday's match in Hobe Sound, No. 18 certainly was able to show off how well his golf game has rounded into shape since retiring from the NFL a little more than four years ago.

There was a 45-minute delay at the start, and much like that Super Bowl XLI matchup against the Bears, in which Chicago's Devin Hester took the game's opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, Manning didn't get off to the best of starts, taking a drop after a brutal opening tee shot.

The two teams tied that first hole, but that's when Peyton and Tiger — who have won a combined 17 Super Bowl and major championship titles between the two of them — started to find their groove.