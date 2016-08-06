Peyton Manning On Marvin Harrison: "He Truly Was One Of A Kind"

Outside of New England, another iconic catch for Harrison came from a one-handed dive in a 2003 contest against the Titans.

"It was a week after I had a hamstring pull," explains Harrison. "We called the play. Coach Dungy was saying, 'No, no, no.' I'm like, 'Peyton, I hope you throw it, throw it, throw it.' Then when he threw it, I'm like either you have to go full speed and pull my hamstring again and be out two more games…so I was in between.

"It was like a median--- reach as far as you can, not as fast you can. Normally, I would probably have ran up under it and scored. I had more left to go, but I didn't want to pull my hamstring from the week before. I just caught it."

The Colts' first playoff win with Harrison and company came later that season, versus Denver.

With the Broncos' defenders left bickering over who lost Harrison in coverage, someone had forgot to tap down No. 88.

"It was a catch over the middle and they thought I was down," Harrison recalls. "Coach Tom Moore (always said), 'Even if you think you got touched, get up and run.'

"That's what I did. I knew nobody touched me, so I just got up."

A common denominator through all of these Harrison catches was the man throwing him the football.

No quarterback and wide receiver in NFL history has had the connection of No. 18 and No. 88.

How early on did Harrison know Peyton Manning was special?

"The day he stepped into the huddle," Harrison says of Manning. "In Anderson, Indiana, my third year, his first year. It's hot. It's the first day of Training Camp. He comes in, 'Huddle up.' And starts yelling. I'm like, 'What's the hell wrong with him?' He's all excited. At that point, as a rookie, he took control of the huddle. Even if he threw interceptions as a rookie, even in a game, or practice, I just knew the next week it bothered him. Every week he came back to practice, he would work on what he did wrong the previously week. That's how I was my whole career. We both had the same mind frame to get better than we were the week before.

"The first day he came in the huddle, he took control."

With Manning's control and Harrison's surgeon like precision, the match was perfect.

"The greatest thing about Marvin's routes," Manning says, "was that the first five-to-seven yards all looked exactly the same. They couldn't tell if it was a five-yard slant, a 10-yard out, a 12-yard hook, or a 40-yard take off. They were always afraid he was going to go deep.