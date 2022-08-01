Peyton Manning To Host Country Music Awards With Luke Bryan

The Hall of Fame former Colts quarterback will host the annual awards show on Nov. 9 on ABC. 

Aug 01, 2022 at 11:34 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Manning_0283

Peyton Manning will be on your TV for more than just the popular "Manning Cast" this fall.

The Hall of Fame former Colts quarterback will co-host the 56th Annual Country Music Awards with country music start Luke Bryan Nov. 9 on ABC.

"When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn't hesitate," Bryan said in a statement. "We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!"

Manning also took to Instagram to announce the news.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign Free Agent Defensive Tackle Caeveon Patton; Release Defensive End Bryan Cox Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent defensive tackle Caeveon Patton and released defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.

news

Colts Announce Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Colts made the announcement ahead of Wednesday's first training camp practice.

news

Training Camp Q&A With Frank Reich: Matt Ryan's Fit, Expectations At Wide Receiver, Outlook For Left Tackle Competition, What's Next For Jonathan Taylor, Gus Bradley's Scheme And More

Head coach Frank Reich sat down with Colts.com for a wide-ranging discussion on where the team stands ahead of the start of training camp this week at Grand Park in Westfield. The conversation is below and has been edited for clarity.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: The Quarterback Robert Mathis Enjoyed Sacking The Most And Other Stories From His Career

Colts Ring of Honor defensive end Robert Mathis joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks for this week's "Colts Reunion Podcast" episode to look back on his career and update fans on what he's up to these days.

news

Colts Release 2022 Family Four Pack

Fans can receive 4 tickets and 4 hats for $80 to preseason matchup vs Detroit

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Chris Hinton's Career

Colts Ring of Honor offensive lineman Chris Hinton joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks on this week's installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to discuss memories from his playing career – which was defined by much more than him being the guy the Colts acquired in return for John Elway.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Dwight Freeney's Career, Including How And1 Mixtapes Influenced His Legendary Spin Move

Colts Ring of Honor defensive end Dwight Freeney joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks for this week's "Colts Reunion Podcast" episode to look back on his career and update fans on what he's up to these days.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2 ESPY Awards

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro in 2021.

news

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Tony Siragusa Dies

Siragusa, who played for the Colts from 1990-1996, was 55.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Antoine Bethea's Career

Longtime Colts safety Antoine Bethea joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks for the latest installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to reflect on his career and update fans on what he's up to now.

news

Single Game Tickets to Chiefs, Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium Sold Out

Single game tickets still available for remaining 2022 home games.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising