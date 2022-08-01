Peyton Manning To Host Country Music Awards With Luke Bryan

Peyton Manning will be on your TV for more than just the popular "Manning Cast" this fall.
The Hall of Fame former Colts quarterback will co-host the 56th Annual Country Music Awards with country music start Luke Bryan Nov. 9 on ABC.
"When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn't hesitate," Bryan said in a statement. "We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!"