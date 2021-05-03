Colts Release RB Paul Perkins

The Colts made a roster move Monday, releasing running back Paul Perkins. 

May 03, 2021 at 10:21 AM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today released running back Paul Perkins.

Perkins, 5-11, 208 pounds, has played in 29 career games (five starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Detroit Lions (2019) and New York Giants (2016-18). He has totaled 165 carries for 575 yards and 24 receptions for 217 yards. Perkins has started one postseason contest and compiled 10 carries for 30 yards and three receptions for 27 yards. He spent time on Indianapolis' practice squad in 2020.

Advertising