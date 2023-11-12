Colts outlast Patriots in Germany, reach .500 at bye week 

FRANKFURT, Germany – Amid the pageantry of an international stage, and in front of an electric crowd of 50,144 at Frankfurt Stadium, the Colts accomplished the thing they flew across the Atlantic Ocean to do.

A cagey, defensive-oriented evening in Frankfurt ended with the Colts beating the New England Patriots, 10-6, on Sunday in the NFL's lowest-scoring game of the season to date. The win boosted the Colts' record to 5-5; the team will return to Indianapolis for their bye week with their playoff hopes very much alive.