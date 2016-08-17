Pat McAfee's Leg Is Feeling Just Fine, Thank You Very Much

The Bills had 13 total possessions, starting out on average at their 19-yard line, signifying solid coverage on both punts and kickoffs.

"We've got a bunch of good special teams guys that are trying to earn some spots right now," McAfee said. "That's what preseason is all about. It's a lot of fun to watch them go make plays."

After watching the game over again, McAfee said first-year inside linebacker Edwin Jackson "popped up on film" — he led both teams with eight total tackles on defense and added another two on special teams — and he was also impressed with a tackle made on a kickoff by rookie wide receiver Danny Anthrop, who dropped Bills returner Walter Powell at his own 17-yard line on Buffalo's final drive of the game.

McAfee said the special teams units will need new guys to step up after the team lost former standouts Colt Anderson (free agency; signed with the Bills) and Andy Studebaker (released Feb. 22).

"We've got a lot of spots open for guys to compete for on special teams, and field position is always pivotal, and it's going to be this year," McAfee said. "I think we're going to build a group here that Colts Nation can be proud of, and we're going to try to help our team win as many games as possible."New kickoff rule

McAfee says the jury is still out on whether or not the league's new rule on touchbacks — moving them to the 25-yard line — will ultimately be a good or a bad thing.

It might depend upon who you're asking. Special teams coordinators across the league last week tried to utilize more of a hanging kickoff to limit returners' time with the ball in their hands and potentially pin them inside their own 25. While it worked in some instances, it backfired in others, leading to six kickoff return touchdowns across the league.

The rule is experimental for the 2016 season, and McAfee says he needs to see more data — and try it on his own, of course — before determining whether he thinks it should stay or go.