Parris Campbell: 'I Felt Like Myself Again' In Colts' Win Over Bengals

The distributor of that pass, quarterback Chad Kelly, loved what he saw from the rookie, especially since it helped Kelly run the ball in for a seven-yard touchdown to punctuate the same drive.

"That was awesome," Kelly said of Campbell's catch and run. "For him to make a play like that, he beat the defender and he was running wide open. With his speed, it's hard to stop, especially in the slot."

Campbell nearly put a 35-yard touchdown on the board against the Bengals as well, but the pass was slightly underthrown and was intercepted before Campbell could adjust to it, although head coach Frank Reich believed the speedy rookie had a step on the defender.

Before his injury, Campbell had been building an impressive training camp résumé. In fact, the last day he practiced in camp was his most impressive performance, as his sudden route running left defenders in the dust, and his concentration equaled some highlight-worthy receptions.

Thursday's game was the next box for Campbell to check off, as he still has quite a bit ahead of him before the team opens up the regular season Sept. 8 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I think it was great. I really think more than anything it was just great for his confidence. I mean he looked good out there," Reich said of Campbell after Thursday's game. "You could see when he caught that one ball, you could see his speed. Even on the go route that we underthrew, I think he's running away from 'em there if we get that one out in front of him. But it was really good for his confidence to get out there and have a half of football."

Now that Campbell has his first NFL game action out of the way, he can just focus on the task at hand. As he gets more comfortable, he should be even more dangerous to opposing defenses. At least that's what the Colts' elder statesman of the wide receiver room thinks.