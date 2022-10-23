Parris Campbell Emerges Once Again On Tough Day For Colts' Offense

Campbell has had quite the journey since entering the NFL ranks with the Colts, as his first three seasons have ended with him on the injured reserve list. Making matters worse was the timing of those injuries; in all three instances it appeared Campbell was really starting to find his role within the offense before he was forced to miss a significant amount of time.

But Campbell has remained positive year after year, confident in his belief that with good health, and a little bit better luck, the positive results would follow. And while this season certainly got off to a slow start — with just 14 total targets the first five weeks of the year — Campbell has really taken off of late. He had 11 targets with seven receptions, 57 yards, and a touchdown in last week's home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and followed that up with 12 targets with 10 receptions, 70 yards and another score Sunday in Indy's 19-10 loss at Nissan Stadium.

That's 23 targets, 17 receptions, 127 receiving yards and two scores alone the last two weeks — clear proof of added trust from the veteran Ryan.

"Just obviously through camp and in the beginning of the season to where it is now, you can definitely feel the shift and just the connection, the chemistry," Campbell said. "And it's been good for us. But we've just got to keep getting better."

That last sentence — "But we've just got to keep getting better" — is most important to Campbell, however. He's certainly happy to be a positive contributor, but despite all his challenges to get to where he is currently, he'd gladly put zeros in the stat sheet if it meant his team won more ballgames.

"Man, any day of the week I'd rather have a win," Campbell said of balancing his results Sunday with a frustrating divisional loss. "I mean, obviously I want to do everything I can to help this team in a positive way, but if it's going to end up in a loss — I'd rather have the W."

The good news for Campbell and the Colts is, at 3-3-1, there's still a lot of football left. Indianapolis next plays host to the Washington Commanders (3-4) next Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.