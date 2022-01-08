Colts Activate WR Parris Campbell From Injured Reserve, Elevate CB Anthony Chesley, S Will Redmond, DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today activated wide receiver Parris Campbell from the Injured Reserve list. The team also elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley (standard elevation), safety Will Redmond (COVID-19 replacement) and defensive tackle Chris Williams (standard elevation) to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.

Campbell, 6-1, 208 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on October 19. He has played in 14 career games (eight starts) in three seasons (2019-21) with the Colts and has totaled 34 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns, six carries for 50 yards and seven kickoff returns for 175 yards. Campbell was originally selected by the team in the second round (59th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2021, he has played in five games (three starts) and has caught 10 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Chesley, 6-0, 190 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He participated in Indianapolis' 2021 offseason program and training camp after originally signing a reserve/future contract with the team on January 12, 2021. Chesley has played in 11 career games in his time with the Colts (2021), Houston Texans (2019-20) and Cincinnati Bengals (2019) and has tallied two solo tackles, one fumble recovery and two special teams stops. In 2021, he has appeared in eight games with Indianapolis and has compiled two solo tackles, one fumble recovery and one special teams stop.

Redmond, 5-11, 186 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was originally signed to Indianapolis' practice squad on December 15. Redmond has played in 33 career games (five starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Green Bay Packers (2018-21), Kansas City Chiefs (2017) and San Francisco 49ers (2016-17) and has compiled 52 tackles (37 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, two passes defensed and 13 special teams stops. He has also appeared in four postseason contests and has registered one solo tackle and one special teams stop. Redmond was originally selected by the 49ers in the third round (68th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2021, he has appeared in two games with Indianapolis.