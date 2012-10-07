Packers-Colts Game Report

]()

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE

The Colts used the missed field goal to their advantage, cutting the deficit to 21-19 when Luck kept himself from three yards out with 18 seconds left in the quarter. Luck zipped two passes to Allen on the drive. A two-point pass to tie the contest failed. The third quarter was a great response to past troubles in the period to start the season, something Interim Head Coach Bruce Arians targeted during the week.

Green Bay was able to move into Indianapolis territory, reaching the 34 before the Colts held. Mason Crosby was wide right from 52 yards out with 3:17 left in the period.

Indianapolis moved to the Green Bay 32 before the drive stalled. Vinatieri hit a 50-yard field goal to end the possession with 7:42 left in the quarter.

The Indianapolis defense produced a three-and-out, spiced by a Cory Redding sack of Rodgers. The Colts took possession at their 30 after a 58-yard punt by Tim Masthay.

Dwayne Allen scored on an eight-yard pass from Luck to convert the takeaway. It is Allen's second scoring reception. The drive covered 39 yards in five plays, cutting the score to 21-10.

On its opening possession of the half, Green Bay incurred its first turnover as cornerback Jerraud Powers picked off Rodgers to give the Colts possession at the Packers' 39-yard line.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

Indianapolis tried moving the ball and reached their 37 before having to punt with 25 seconds left in the half. Green Bay took possession at its 17 and ran out the clock.

Indianapolis moved to the Green Bay 35 in the last two minutes of the half. Vinatieri was wide left from 53 yards out with 1:17 to go. The Packers were unable to convert the possession. The Colts took over at their 15 with 56 seconds to go.

A 30-yard pass interference penalty on the first play of the drive helped set the table for a Green Bay score. Randall Cobb caught a 31-yard scoring pass from Rodgers for a 21-3 lead with 4:21 to go.

Adam Vinatieri hit a 24-yard field goal to cut the score to 14-3 with 6:21 left in the quarter. Luck hit passes of 29 and 30 yards to Reggie Wayne on the drive. The second catch by Wayne was a one-handed snare to the Green Bay six, but the Colts could move no farther. After the drive, Wayne had five receptions for 93 yards. It was an eight-play, 63-yard drive.

The Colts' defense stiffened on three plays and the offense re-gained possession at its 31 with 9:30 left in the quarter.

Indianapolis gained a first down after an unnecessary roughness penalty on Nick Perry on a hit of Luck. The Colts could move no further after incurring a sack. Green Bay took over following a punt at its 32 with 10:20 left in the quarter.

James Jones scored on a six-yard pass from Rodgers to conclude a 65-yard march for a 14-0 lead. The drive took eight plays. Rodgers completed four-of-five passes on the drive.

Tickets distributed today: 67,020.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Indianapolis had its first three-and-out of the day. Pat McAfee punted 44 yards, and Green Bay took over at its 35.

Defensive tackle Fili Moala exited the game with a knee sprain, and his return is questionable.

John Kuhn carried over from two yards out for the game's first score with 2:07 left in the period. It was a 56-yard drive on six plays (four runs; two passes).

After the Colts moved for two first downs, Andrew Luck failed on a fourth-and-one rush on the Green Bay 44. The Packers took possession with 4:40 left in the quarter.

Aaron Rodgers rushed for 15 yards and a first down on the first possession, but Green Bay had to punt. A 57-yard punt put Indianapolis at it 16-yard line for the start of its second possession.

Operating from a multiple-receiver set and often with an empty backfield, the Colts moved for a first down near midfield before punting. Pat McAfee punted 42 yards and Green Bay took over at its nine-yard line.

Indianapolis won the toss and elected to receive.

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

The roof and window for Lucas Oil Stadium are closed.

COLTS GAME-DAY DEACTIVATIONS:

QB-Chandler Harnish

CB-Justin King

CB-Vontae Davis

RB-Mewelde Moore

LB-Pat Angerer

OG-Seth Olsen

OG-Joe Reitz

EXPECTED LINEUP CHANGES FOR COLTS:

Jerrell Freeman starts at WLB for Pat Angerer

Jeff Linkenbach starts at LG for Joe Reitz

A.Q. Shipley starts at C for Samson Satele

Cassius Vaughn starts at LCB for Vontae Davis

COLTS PRE-GAME NOTES:

The Colts enter Sunday's game with 24 October victories since 2002, tying the fourth-most in the NFL (32, New England; 28, New York Giants; 25, Pittsburgh; 24, Kansas City).

The Colts hold a 3-0 record all-time in Indianapolis against Green Bay, with wins in 1985, 1997 and 2004. This is Green Bay's first-ever appearance in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts are 13-10 overall coming off bye weeks since 1990.

The Colts have had three different 100-yard receivers to start the 2012 season, which marks the first time since 1967 the club has achieved such a feat.

Quarterback Andrew Luck needs a touchdown pass to become the first Colts rookie to throw a touchdown in each of his first four games since Bert Jones did so in 1973.

Since 1993, Green Bay leads the league with 14 playoff appearances, while the Colts are tied for second with 13. The organizations have combined for five Super Bowl appearances and three world titles during that span. This is a match-up of two of the most iconic logos in sports.

Green Bay has a .636 winning percentage in the regular season since 1993, second in the league, while the Colts are fourth at .577.

Since 1993, Green Bay has won 10 or more games 12 times, while winning eight division titles. The Colts have reached double figures in regular-season victory totals 11 times and won eight division titles. Only New England (13) and Pittsburgh (12) have more double-digit victory seasons during that time than Indianapolis and Green Bay.

This is the last of a three-game home stretch for the Colts, and the club does not have back-to-back home games the rest of the season.

Today's game marks the 82nd straight sellout for the Colts, and the team has sold out 116 of the last 117 games. There never has been a game in Lucas Oil Stadium that was not sold out.

Reggie Wayne has receptions in 99 straight games. He leads active NFL receivers with 148 consecutive starts and 167 games played. Wayne's streak is second-longest in Colts history to Peyton Manning (208), and he joins only four other Colts with more than 100 consecutive starts (115, C-Ken Mendenhall; 104, DE-Fred Cook; 102, DB-Jason Belser; 101, OT-Tarik Glenn).

Wayne (885, 12,002) is 14th in NFL career receptions. The player ahead of Wayne is Torry Holt (920, 13th). He is 20th in NFL reception yards. Next on the yardage list are: 12,061, Derrick Mason (19th); 12,083, Hines Ward (18th).

The Colts are 27-12 when Wayne tops 100 reception yards, 18-12 when he has at least eight receptions, 52-13 when he scores a touchdown.

Wayne (74) needs two touchdowns to move past Edgerrin James for third-most in Colts history (128, Marvin Harrison; 113, Lenny Moore).

Wayne has 12,002 career scrimmage yards, third in Colts history (14,608, Marvin Harrison; 12,065, Edgerrin James).

Antoine Bethea has 27 tackles this season and has 718 for his career. Bethea is one of seven Indianapolis Colts to top 700 career tackles (1,149 Jeff Herrod; 1,052, Duane Bickett; 785, Jason Belser; 754, Gary Brackett, 744, Eugene Daniel).

Kicker Adam Vinatieri has scored in the last 133 consecutive games. His 53-yard field goal with eight seconds left against Minnesota was the 24th game-winning kick of his career.

Since joining the Colts in 2006, Vinatieri's 78.6 percentage (33-of-42) from the 40-49-yard range betters his career percentage (73.0, 103-141), as does his 55.6 percentage (five-of-nine) from 50 yards (50.0, 13-of-26) and beyond.

Linebacker Jerrell Freeman has topped the club in tackles in the first three games. Freeman had 13 at Chicago, 18 vs. Minnesota and 16 vs. Jacksonville, and he was involved in takeaways in two of the first three outings – scoring interception return at Chicago; forced fumble against Minnesota.

Andrew Luck has produced 100-yard receivers in each of the first three games (135, Reggie Wayne at Chicago; 111, Donnie Avery vs. Minnesota; 113, T.Y. Hilton vs. Jacksonville), and he has hit five different players with scoring passes (1, Wayne, Avery, Dwayne Allen, Mewelde Moore, Hilton).

Hilton became the first NFL rookie receiver this year to post a 100-yard game when he had 113 yards against Jacksonville 9/23.

This is the first time since 1967 the Colts have had three different players with 100-yard reception games to start a season. The last trio was Willie Richardson, Ray Perkins and John Mackey.

Seven different Colts have scored touchdowns in the first three games, the most since eight players did it at the start of the 2006 season (Dallas Clark, Dominic Rhodes, Brandon Stokley, Joseph Addai, Bryan Fletcher, Ran Carthon, Terrence Wilkins and Peyton Manning). A trio of positions (running back, wide receiver, tight end) has caught a touchdown pass from Luck.

Linebacker Dwight Freeney (102.5) has recorded sacks against 26 of 31 teams. Green Bay is one of the five teams that he has not produced a sack against. Detroit, the club's opponent on 12/2, is another one of those five teams. Freeney has 25 career multiple-sack games, including five three-plus sack games. He has sacked 50 different quarterbacks. Freeney has seven of the 17 double-digit sack seasons in club history.

Linebacker Robert Mathis (87.5) is looking for a sack in his seventh straight game. In 2005, he set and NFL record with sacks in eight consecutive games to start a season. Mathis has 20 career multiple-sack games, including two three-plus sack games. Mathis has four of the 17 double-digit sack seasons in club history.

The Colts are 24-8 when Freeney and Mathis combine for sacks. The each produced 10 sacks in 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2010 to set the NFL mark for most seasons with teammates doing so together. They surpassed Reggie White and Clyde Simmons. They have combined for 20-plus sacks in five different seasons (26.5, 2004; 22.5, 2005; 22.0, 2008; 23.0, 2009; 21.0, 2010).