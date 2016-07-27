Opportunities There For Defensive Linemen To 'Show What They Can Do'

"It gives other guys opportunities to show what they can do, which they did last year," Emanuel told reporters this week. "So we're in a very similar situation — we didn't have Henry and we didn't have Art for last year, and the guys stepped up and performed. So we're anticipating that for all the guys that are coming up … all the guys have an opportunity to show what they can do."

Last year, Jones missed the entire 2015 season after suffering an ankle injury during the team's third preseason game. Anderson, meanwhile, was putting together a solid rookie season for the Colts when he tore his ACL during Indianapolis' Week 9 victory over the Denver Broncos.

As it stands now, Anderson is still recovering from surgery, and has been placed on the team's Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start training camp. Jones, meanwhile, is nearing 100 percent health, but learned last week he had been suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.

While Jones, once cleared, can fully participate in all the team's training camp practices and preseason games — and Anderson could be ready to go as soon as Week 1, though it could be a little later than that — it's up to those behind them to once again step up in their absence.

"All I'm going to do is coach the guys in the room and get those guys prepared to play," Emanuel said. "Whoever shows up out there at practice, I'm gonna coach them out and get them ready to play."

Those returning from last season at the defensive tackle position include T.Y. McGill, David Parry (who played nose tackle last season) and Kelcy Quarles, while the team picked Hassan Ridgeway this year in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. First-year defensive tackle Ricky Lumpkin will also be in the mix this season.