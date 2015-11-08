On Sunday, Andrew Luck Was Back To Being Andrew Luck

-Coming into Sunday, the Denver defense had allowed an NFL-best 171.9 passing yards this season. Luck threw for 252 yards on Sunday.

-Denver was allowing opponents to convert just 31 percent of their third-downs this year (second best in the NFL). On Sunday, Luck and the Colts were 12-of-20 (60 percent) on the money down, helping the Colts control the ball for 17 more minutes than the Broncos.

-When things did bog down through the air, Luck ran six times for 34 yards. His offensive line allowed just one sack in 36 pass attempts (Denver had been sacking quarterbacks once every nine attempts this year).

This was the guy that was the ultimate recruiting tool for the Colts this offseason in trying to attract free agents.*

When would the "normal" Luck resurface?*

That was a question no one expected to have linger for this long in 2015.

On Sunday, despite the odds being heavily against them, Luck and the Colts showed what 2015 was supposed to look like.

"I think it's probably a little bit of soul searching in the building - players - figuring out who we want to be," Luck said of the difference on Sunday.