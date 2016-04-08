Offensive Line Burning Questions Heading Into OTAs

**

How will the interior of the Colts offensive line shake out in 2016?

In listening to the Colts' brass talk this offseason, we can probably write two offensive line starting positions in sharpie.

The left tackle is Anthony Castonzo and Jack Mewhort will likely occupy the left guard spot, next to Castonzo.

At right tackle, Joe Reitz returns and was much more than adequate starting there in 2015.

Denzelle Good is an option at right tackle, after showing promise there last season (when Castonzo went down and Reitz had to play left tackle).

In Reitz and Good, the Colts have two options at right tackle they feel good about.

Whoever doesn't start at right tackle out of Reitz/Good should factor into the right guard spot.

At right guard, a slimmed down Hugh Thornton returns, someone Jim Irsay calls an X-factor up front.

Center appears to be up for grabs with Jonotthan Harrison and Khaled Holmes returning in 2016.

Irsay said at the League Meetings the Colts would ideally acquire a true center and a guard/tackle combo through the draft.

STAT TO NOTE: Jonotthan Harrison, Jack Mewhort and Joe Reitz were the only Colts' linemen to play in all 16 games last season.

Where does Denzelle Good fit into the 2016 offensive line?

The second-to-last pick of the 2015 NFL Draft is someone the Colts view with a bright future.

Denzelle Good started four games last year at right tackle, lining up his nimble 6-5, 345-pound frame out on the edge.

Such stature for Good indicates a natural tackle, but the Colts aren't going to pigeonhole him.

There have been talks that Good could play guard.

While Good played tackle in college, and all of last year in the NFL, he was listed as a guard at the Super Regional Combine last February.

If the Colts' greatest desire is to get the "best five linemen" on the field, Good could certainly find his name among that bunch (depending on the draft).