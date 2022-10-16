Colts' Offense Explodes With Clean, Up-Tempo, High-Scoring Attack In Win Over Jaguars

And the other part of it was Ryan spreading the ball around to pass-catchers who were either open or made tough, rugged catches to move the chains. Michael Pittman Jr. caught three passes for first downs, while Campbell, Pierce and Kylen Granson each had a pair of third down conversions.

So the Colts showed the kind of offense they could be if they just played a clean game. And they did it without their top two running backs in Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion), though Deon Jackson had a fantastic day (10 catches, 76 yards; 12 carries, 42 yards, one touchdown) in place of those guys.

The Jaguars, too, entered Week 6 fourth in the NFL in points allowed (16) and eighth in yards per play allowed (5.1); the Colts racked up 34 points and averaged 5.9 yards per play.

So while the Colts' defense allowed a season-high 27 points, it was the offense that came through to power Sunday's win.

"Sometimes we're gonna carry it, sometimes they're gonna carry it," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "They had our back today for sure. Shoutout to Matty, shoutout to Alec and Pitt and Deon — all those guys played great today."

At 3-2-1, and 1-2-1 in the AFC South, the Colts hardly feel like they've arrived after sending the Jaguars to a 2-4 record. Next up is a road date with the 3-2 Tennessee Titans in Nashville, a game that carries about as much early-season importance as a matchup in Week 7 can carry. But in beating the Jaguars on Sunday, the Colts showed they can be a force when the gameplan, the protection and the execution are all where they need to be on offense.