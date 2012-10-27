OFFENSE LEANS ON ANOTHER ROOKIE

For the second straight week, the Colts offense started a rookie quarterback and running back. While Andrew Luck has been a season-long presence at quarterback, Vick Ballard was opening his second career game. Ballard enjoyed a great deal of the spotlight with 20 carries for 84 yards on Sunday against Cleveland.

Oct 27, 2012 at 12:49 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

ballard-01.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS – Sandwiched between the lockers of Reggie Wayne and Andrew Luck, Colts running back Vick Ballard was a little surprised to see the horde of cameras surround him when news broke of Donald Brown's knee injury after the Green Bay game.

The cameras have continued to follow Ballard thanks to a career-high 20 carries for 84 yards in the Colts' 17-13 win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns.

Ballard shied away from taking the credit this week for the run production, thanking an offensive line that was starting the same five players it had the previous week for the first time all season.

"Watching the film there were a couple of times we ran a couple of gap schemes and anybody could have gotten through the hole.  That's a running back's dream," Ballard said.

An unheralded high school prospect, Ballard's path to reach his own dream has not been easy.

Ballard attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College for his first two years of college before completing his eligibility at Mississippi State.

Ballard had no problems adjusting to life in the top conference in America.  He rushed for 2,157 yards and 29 touchdowns in 25 games, and he served as a solid target out of the backfield by catching 30 passes and scoring two more touchdowns.

The Colts chose Ballard in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft, and the coaching staff raved about the rookie's ability throughout the offseason.

He now has started the last two games and interim head coach/offensive coordinator Bruce Arians is not surprised by what his offense has gotten out of Ballard.

"When he came here, I thought he had that in him.  It was nice to see it come out," Arians said of Ballard's performance on Sunday.  "Making guys miss, being powerful, he blocked extremely well when he was asked to.  He's a good, solid back, and I think the future is bright for him.  I just want to stack those weeks together now on the practice field and in the game where he gets better and better."

Against the Browns, it was Ballard getting the carries late in the game as the Colts tried to finish off a much-needed 17-13 victory.

With 1:50 remaining and the Colts facing a second-and-13 at their 36, Ballard ripped off a 26-yard gain, the longest rush of the season for Indianapolis.

Ballard admitted to getting caught up in the moment a bit by not staying in bounds, but the big picture of such a crucial run proved to be more important.

It was a season-best day for the Colts' rushing attack, with Ballard accounting for 84 of the team's 148 yards on the ground.

Arians knows the importance of a consistent rushing attack, and his rookie back realizes the need for a dual-threat offense.

"We ran the ball early and we ran it successful," Ballard said.  "I think what B.A. (Bruce Arians) wanted to do was stick with it, stick with what worked.  He stuck with it and we were productive with it throughout the whole game, and we came out with a 'W.'

"I believe any football team wants to have a balanced offense.  You want to be able to throw the ball and run.  One complements the other.  When you have a good running game, it obviously opens up the passing game and vice versa."

The 20 carries were 12 more than Ballard has had in any game this season, and the rookie admitted he was ready "to get in bed" on Monday afternoon.

Besides the added production, it is the same Ballard that Luck has seen since the spring, even if the young runner is getting a few of the cameras the quarterback is used to seeing.

"He's done incredibly well all OTAs, all camp, in the games," Luck said.  "I'm just more happy for him to maybe get a little more recognition for the hard work."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Indianapolis Colts LB-Shaquille Leonard Named Recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

news

Jeff Saturday: Matt Ryan Will Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback Over Final 4 Games Of 2022 Season

The Colts' quarterback depth chart will remain the same, Saturday said Monday, with Nick Foles backing up Ryan and Sam Ehlinger at No. 3.

news

From Tennis To Track To, Yes, Soccer: If American Football Never Existed, What Sport Would Colts Players Have Played?

Last month, I set out into the Colts' locker room to try to find an alternate universe where some of the best athletes in the world could've wound up playing for the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

news

Colts Nominate LB Shaquille Leonard For 2022 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Leonard, the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker whose Maniac Foundation has positively impacted countless lives, was nominated for the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a player for his commitment to the NFL's core values of respect, integrity, resiliency and commitment to team.

news

Colts' Week 15 Game At Minnesota Vikings To Kick Off On Saturday, Dec. 17 At 1 p.m. ET

The kickoff time for Week 15's Colts-Vikings game was previously listed as TBD.

news

Jelani Woods' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Support For Kicking The Stigma Adds Meaning After University Of Virginia Shooting

The rookie tight end was close with the three members of the University of Virginia football team who lost their lives in a mass shooting on campus last month, and has felt strong support for his mental health from the Colts following the tragedy.

news

'A Heck Of A Day:' Jelani Woods Posts Career-Best Performance In Return To Lineup

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods had missed two straight games with a shoulder injury, but made up for lost time Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, logging career bests with eight receptions for 98 yards.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Host Steelers In Week 12 'Monday Night Football' Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) in tonight's Week 12 primetime battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from tonight's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given annually to "an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the fourth and second year in a row, respectively.

news

'That's Just The NFL:' Despite Another Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Laments Late-Game Execution In Eagles Loss

The Indianapolis Colts' defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday's Week 11 contest. But Indy's defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.

news

Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising