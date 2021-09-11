Colts Sign RB Nyheim Hines To Contract Extension

But Hines is much more than just a pass-catching running back.

"Every year I've been in the NFL I've heard all the thing, oh, gadget guy, too little to run in between the tackles," Hines said this spring. "So I think last year was a good first step because I hate when people call me a gadget guy.

"I am not a gadget guy. I'm a football player."

And Colts coaches have seen Hines continue to make strides leading up to the 2021 season.

"When the ball is in his hands, he just makes plays," offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said recently. "He's very talented. You can tell the game has slowed down to him so he looks much faster when you're watching him.