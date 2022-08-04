Postcards From Camp: Nyheim Hines Shines, Defense Makes Plays In Second Padded Practice

The Colts held their sixth practice – the second one in full pads – of 2022 training camp on Thursday. Here's what you need to know from the day's work at Grand Park. 

Aug 04, 2022 at 05:01 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

notebook

WESTFIELD, Ind. – It's not a secret that the Colts are looking for ways to get running back Nyheim Hines more involved in the offense. And it's not a secret that Hines can generate explosive plays with the ball in his hands.

But Hines has had a number of splash plays over the first week-plus of training camp. On Thursday, he snagged a pretty 30-yard touchdown from Matt Ryan and reeled in another score during seven-on-seven work.

  • Hines has done work with both the Colts' running backs and wide receivers during individual drills, and head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady have been intentional about moving him around to see just how much they can expand his role.
  • "He knows that he's playing that dual kind of role there," Brady said. "So in order for him to be successful, we gotta get him those reps with Reggie (Wayne) in individuals and then as well as running back reps with Scottie (Montgomery). He's very busy but he's a lead player for us, and he's going to be very valuable."
  • While Hines tied a career low in touches last year (96), he set a career high in yards per touch (6.1). He fell four touches short of qualifying for the NFL leaderboard; if he did qualify, his 6.1 yards per touch average would've ranked third among all running backs (behind the Seahawks' Rashaad Penny and the Cowboys' Tony Pollard).

Other highlights from Thursday's practice:

  • The Colts' defensive line was disruptive against both the run and pass. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner – who had an impactful practice – stuffed a run play during a two-minute 11-on-11 period; Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue blew up a handful of passing plays too.
  • Speaking of impactful practices: Cornerback Stephon Gilmore nearly picked off a pass in seven-on-seven, then had two pass break-ups in the two-minute 11-on-11 period.
  • Linebacker Zaire Franklin, cornerback Brandon Facyson and cornerback Marvell Tell III all broke up passes throughout the afternoon, too.
  • Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo had a forceful run stop during 11-on-11.
  • Rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree had a spectacular one-handed catch for a touchdown in a seven-on-seven red zone period. Ogletree said he knew Ryan would throw him the ball when he saw how the linebackers were aligned, and he flashed his athleticism in coming down with the catch. Ogletree followed up that highlight reel play with near-touchdown on a pass from quarterback Nick Foles later in seven-on-seven.
  • Ryan found tight end Mo Alie-Cox for a touchdown in a goal-to-go 11-on-11 drill; he also threw scores in red zone/low red zone drills to wide receivers Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell.
  • Wide receiver Ashton Dulin flashed again with a low red zone touchdown reception from Foles, who also found wide receiver Dezmon Patmon in the end zone in 11-on-11.
  • Practice ended with kickers Rodrigo Blankenship and Jake Verity each making 50-yard field goals.

Related Content

news

Colts See Bernhard Raimann's Development Being On The Right Track In Training Camp

The Colts selected Raimann in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the rookie left tackle has been getting his first taste of training camp over the last week.

news

Postcards From Camp: Kylen Granson, Ashton Dulin Stand Out; Alec Pierce Keeps Learning From Matt Ryan, Stephon Gilmore

The Colts held their fifth training camp practice of 2022 on Wednesday at Grand Park. Check out a few highlights from the day, and some perspective on how Alec Pierce's first week of training camp went.

news

Postcards From Camp: 'Football Starts Today' As Colts Put Pads On For First Practice

The Colts held their fourth training camp practice of 2022 on Tuesday at Grand Park – and it was the team's first in full pads. Here's everything you need to know from the day in Westfield.

news

First-Year Coach Reggie Wayne Bringing 'It' Factor To Colts Wide Receiver Room

Colts coaches and players have been roundly impressed by how Reggie Wayne has approached his training camp as the team's wide receivers coach.

news

August 7 Colts Training Camp Practice Sold Out

Tickets to the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Sunday, August 7 at Grand Park Sports Campus are sold out.

news

Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds And Chief Personnel Executive Morocco Brown On Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue, Bernhard Raimann And 2022 Season

Dodds and Brown sat down with the media on Friday to look ahead to the 2022 Colts season.

news

Postcards From Camp: Parris Campbell, Isaiah Rodgers Among Colts' Practice Standouts In Front Of Capacity Crowd

The Colts held their third training camp practice of 2022 on Saturday night in front of a packed house at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the evening's work.

news

How Parris Campbell And Matt Ryan's 'Bread And Butter' Can Mesh For 2022 Colts

Parris Campbell and Matt Ryan have shown a strong connection over the first few days of training camp.

news

Postcards From Camp: Yannick Ngakoue Is Already Making An Impact On Both Sides Of The Ball

The Colts held their second training camp practice of 2022 on Thursday in front of a packed house at Grand Park in Westfield. Here's everything you need to know from the day's work, including how Yannick Ngakoue is making a strong early impression.

news

'We've Never Practiced That Fast:' Matt Ryan's Up-Tempo Emphasis Is Keeping The Colts Focused, Engaged And Efficient During Training Camp

The Colts have ended practice 10 minutes early the last two days not because they're doing less work, but because they're doing their work more efficiently. And that's all thanks to Matt Ryan.

news

During Colts' Training Camp, Matt Ryan's Leadership Style Will Lean On 'The Beauty Of Experience'

Matt Ryan will be participating in his 15th training camp, but his first with the Colts, over the next couple weeks at Grand Park in Westfield. And Ryan's experience and leadership will be an important undercurrent to the Colts having a successful training camp.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising