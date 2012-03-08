NUMERICAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS FOR 18

INDIANAPOLIS – For the Colts, Peyton Manning was one of the most celebrated and gifted players in club history. He directed offenses that were prolific throughout his career.

Manning's playing career with the club ended on Wednesday. Here is the second of a two-part look at his accomplishments:

PEYTON MANNING CAREER NOTES

QB-Peyton Manning (4,682-7,210-54,828, 399 TDs/198 ints.) started the first 208 regular season games of his career before missing the 2011 season with a neck injury. Manning produced the longest career-opening starting streak by any player in NFL history. Manning broke the NFL record for most consecutive starts to begin a career 1/2/11 vs. Tennessee (207, OG-Gene Upshaw, Oakland, 1967-81).

Manning's 208 consecutive starts ranks as the second-longest among NFL quarterbacks (297, Brett Favre).

Manning (208) is one of six Colts players ever with 100+ consecutive starts (145, WR-Reggie Wayne; 115, C-Ken Mendenhall; 104, DE-Fred Cook; 102, DB-Jason Belser; 101, OT-Tarik Glenn).

Manning owns the Colts records for attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns, besting the marks set by John Unitas (2,796-5,110-39,768-287). He broke the completions record vs. Houston 9/17/06, the attempts record at Carolina 10/28/07, the yardage record at San Diego 11/11/07 and the touchdown record at Carolina 10/28/07.

Manning (141) owns the club record for starting wins as a quarterback. He moved past Unitas (118) in starting victories at Miami 9/21/09. Manning is one of 11 NFL QB with 100+ career starting wins (186, Brett Favre; 148, John Elway; 147, Dan Marino; 124, Fran Tarkenton; 124, Tom Brady; 119, John Unitas; 117, Joe Montana; 107, Terry Bradshaw; 102, Warren Moon; 101, Jim Kelly).

Manning (141) ranks among the leaders in starting quarterback wins for one franchise (160, Brett Favre, 1992-07; 148, John Elway, 1983-98; 147, Dan Marino, 1983-99).

Manning (11) is NFL QB leader during Super Bowl era for most double-digit victory seasons as a starter (10, Brett Favre), and nine consecutive seasons (2002-10) with 10+ starting victories is an NFL record.

He was the 11th player to top 40,000 career passing yards, the 5th to reach 300 career touchdown passes, the 4th to reach 50,000 career passing yards and the 10th to earn 100 career starting victories.

In 2010, Manning extended his NFL records with an 11th career 4,000+ season and a 13th consecutive season with 25+ scoring tosses.

He has thrown touchdown passes in 182 of 208 games, for two or more touchdowns in 123 games and for four or more touchdowns in 22 outings.

Manning has 25+ touchdown passes in a league-record 13* *consecutive seasons, and he has 13 of the 23 20+-touchdown seasons in club history.

Manning is the only player to open a career with 13 consecutive 20+-touchdown seasons, and his streak of 13 straight surpassed* *Brett Favre (12, 1994-2005) for the most consecutive in league history.

Manning (13) is 2nd to Brett Favre (15) for most 20+ NFL TD seasons.* *

From 1998-2010, Manning had 13 consecutive 3,000+ seasons and owns 13 of the 19 3,000+ seasons in Colts history (3, John Unitas; 3, Bert Jones).

Manning is the only NFL QB ever to have 13 3,000+ seasons to open a career. Manning's streak of 13 consecutive 3,000+ seasons is the 2nd-longest streak in NFL history (18, Brett Favre, 1992-09).

Manning is the only player with 13 consecutive 25+-touchdown and 3,500+-yardage seasons.

Manning was the first NFL player to have 4,000+ passing yards in six consecutive seasons (1999-04), and his 11 4,000+ seasons are the NFL record. Drew Brees (2006-11) is the only other player ever with six consecutive 4,000+ seasons.

Manning completed more passes and threw for more yards and touchdowns in a career-opening 13-year span than any NFL player.

Manning (2003, 2004, 2008, 2009) won the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award a record four times.

He is an 11-time Pro Bowler (1999-00, 02-10). His nine consecutive nominations ranked among the best in club history (11, DE-Gino Marchetti, 1954-64; 8, John Unitas, 1957-64; 8, OG/T-Jim Parker, 1958-65; 8, WR-Marvin Harrison, 1999-06).

Manning surpassed Unitas (10) with eleven nominations for the most by a Colts QB, and he is tied with Favre (11) for the most bids by an NFL QB.

Manning amassed three perfect rating games (10/22/00 vs. New England; 11/10/02 at Philadelphia; 9/28/03 at New Orleans), the most by any NFL player since the rating system was created in 1973 (he added a perfect game in the playoffs 1/4/04 vs. Denver).

Manning has teamed with 35 different players for touchdowns. He has tossed scoring passes in 35 of the 36 arenas he has played in during regular season action. The only road venue where Manning has appeared and did not toss a scoring pass is Qwest Field (2005, he played two series).

Manning (49, 2004) is one of seven NFL QBs with a 40+-TD season (50, Tom Brady, 2007; 48, Dan Marino, 1984; 46, Drew Brees, 2011; 45, Aaron Rodgers, 2011; 44, Dan Marino, 1986; 41, Kurt Warner, 1999, 41 Matthew Stafford, 2011).

Manning has eight 400+ career games, 2nd-most in NFL history (13, Dan Marino; 7, Joe Montana; 7, Warren Moon; 7, Drew Brees).

Manning had six 4+-TD games in 2004 to tie Dan Marino (1984) for the NFL's best seasonal total.

Manning has six 5+-TD games tie Dan Marino for the NFL's second-best total (7, Drew Brees).

Manning (121.1, 2004; 104.1, 2005; 101.0, 2006) became the first QB since Steve Young to be the NFL's top-rated player in consecutive seasons, and his three-year span is the best since Young's four-year span from 1991-94.

In 2004, Manning set the club seasonal record for passing yards (4,557) and completion percentage (67.6). He set the new club seasonal completion percentage record (68.8) in 2009, and yardage (4,700) and completion (450) records in 2010. In 2004, he threw more touchdown passes (49) than 26 other NFL teams scored total touchdowns.

With a minimum of 20 attempts per game, Manning has 64 career outings with a 70.0+ completion percentage (1, 1998; 3, 1999; 2, 2000; 2, 2001; 6, 2002; 5, 2003; 6, 2004; 6, 2005; 7, 2006; 4, 2007; 8, 2008; 7, 2009; 7, 2010).

Manning has 63 career 300+ games to rank among the NFL leaders (63, Dan Marino; 62, Brett Favre; 57, Drew Brees; 51, Dan Fouts; 52, Kurt Warner; 49, Warren Moon).

Manning has 63 300+ games to rank among most career 300+ outings (63, Manning, 208 games, 30.3%; 38-25, .603; 63, Dan Marino, 242 games, 26.0%, 37-26, .587; 62, Brett Favre, 302 games, 20.5%, 41-21, .661; 57, Drew Brees, 154 games, 37.1%, 42-15, .737; 51, Dan Fouts, 181 games, 28.2, 26-25, .510; 52, Kurt Warner, 124 games, 41.9, 33-19, .635; 49, Warren Moon, 208 games, 23.6, 26-23, .531).

Manning set the club record with an 18th 4+-TD outing at Arizona 9/27/09 (17, John Unitas). He moved past Fran Tarkenton (47,003; 342) into 5th-place in NFL career passing yards and 3rd-place in career touchdowns at Tennessee 10/11/09. He set the club record with five consecutive 300+ games weeks 1-5, 2009. He surpassed 4,000 completions vs. San Francisco 11/1/09, becoming the 4th QB to do so (Brett Favre, Dan Marino, John Elway), while he did it in his 183rd career game, the fastest pace to that milestone (193, Dan Marino; 196, Brett Favre, 227, John Elway). He moved past Warren Moon (47,325) into 4th-place in NFL career passing yards vs. Denver 12/13/09. Manning became the 4th QB with 50,000+ passing yards, achieving the feat in 191 games, the fastest pace to that milestone (193, Dan Marino; 211, Brett Favre; 229, John Elway). He moved past John Elway (51,475) into 3rd-place in NFL passing yards 10/3/10 at Jacksonville.

He became 1 of 11 NFL players with 200+ consecutive starts at Philadelphia 11/7/10 (297, Brett Favre, GB/NYJ/Min., 1992-2010; 270, DE-Jim Marshall, Minnesota, 1961-79; 240, C-Mick Tingelhoff, Minnesota, 1962-78; 229, OL-Bruce Matthews, Hou./Ten., 1987-2001; 223, OG-Will Shields, Kansas City, 1993-2006; 215, DT-Alan Page, Min/Chi., 1967-81; 210, C-Jim Otto, Oakland, 1960-74; 208, LB-Derrick Brooks, Tampa Bay, 1996-2008; 207, OG-Gene Upshaw, Oakland, 1967-81; 202, OG-Randall McDaniel, Min./TB, 1989-2001).

Manning produced his 6th career 30+-TD season at Oakland 12/26/10, 2nd-most in NFL history (9, Brett Favre).

Manning (207) broke the club record for most games played (206, John Unitas) 12/26/10 at Oakland, and Manning (208) broke the NFL record for most consecutive starts to begin a career (207, OG-Gene Upshaw, Oakland) 1/2/11 vs. Tennessee.

Manning ended 2010 with 399 touchdown passes and 198 interceptions for his career, the first NFL QB with 200 more touchdowns than interceptions at any point in a career.

Manning and Marvin Harrison teamed for 953 completions for 12,766 yards and 112 touchdowns, the most connections, yards and scores ever by a duo. They amassed the numbers in 158 games together. The previous records were 663 completions and 9,538 yards between Jim Kelly and Andre Reed of Buffalo over 147 games together and 85 touchdowns for Steve Young and Jerry Rice of San Francisco in 137 games together. Manning and Harrison also passed the 79 touchdowns between Dan Marino and Mark Clayton of Miami, 65 of Kelly and Reed and 63 of John Unitas and Raymond Berry.

Manning and Reggie Wayne combined for 779 completions for 10,602 yards and 67 touchdowns, ranking 2nd in duo completions and yardage behind Manning-Harrison (953-12,766). Manning and Wayne played in 157 games together and went past 10,000 yards 11/14/10 vs. Cincinnati. No quarterback other than Manning has 10,000 passing yards to one receiver, and Manning topped the plateau with both Harrison and Wayne. Manning and Wayne rank 4th in touchdown connections (112, Manning-Harrison, Colts, 1998-08; 85, Steve Young-Jerry Rice, SF, 1987-99; 79, Dan Marino-Mark Clayton, Miami, 1983-92; 67, Manning-Wayne, Colts, 2001-10; 65, Jim Kelly-Andre Reed, Buffalo, 1986-96; 63, John Unitas-Raymond Berry, Colts, 1955-67; 57, Brett Favre-Antonio Freeman, Green Bay, 1995-01, 03; 56, John Hadl-Lance Alworth, San Diego, 1962-70; 55, Dan Marino-Mark Duper, Miami, 1983-92; 55, Joe Montana-Jerry Rice, SF, 1985-92).

Manning (112, Marvin Harrison; 67, Reggie Wayne) joined Dan Marino (79, Mark Clayton; 55, Mark Duper) as the only QBs to have 55+ touchdown passes to two different players.

Manning has 44 TD passes to TE-Dallas Clark, 3rd-most by a QB-TE tandem (49, Philip Rivers-Antonio Gates; 45, Drew Bledsoe-Ben Coates; 41, John Elway-Shannon Sharpe; 41, Dan Fouts-Kellen Winslow; 38, Sonny Jurgensen-Jerry Smith).* *

Manning has 153 games with 20+ completions, the most in Colts history (John Unitas had 33 in 206 career games). Manning (153) is 2nd to Brett Favre (189) in games with 20+ completions.

Manning has 13 consecutive 3,000+ seasons and owns 13 of the 19 3,000+ seasons in Colts history (3, John Unitas; 3, Bert Jones). He is the only NFL QB ever to have 13 3,000+ seasons to open a career. Manning's streak of 13 consecutive 3,000+ seasons is the 2nd- longest streak in NFL history (18, Brett Favre).

From 1998-2010, Manning had 20+ TD passes in 13 consecutive seasons. Manning owns 13 of 23 20+-TD seasons in club history (6, John Unitas; 3, Bert Jones; 1, Earl Morrall), but only Unitas (1959-60, 65-66) and Jones (1980-81) were able to exceed 20 TDs in consecutive seasons. Manning's streak of consecutive 20+-TD seasons is the best in NFL history (12, Brett Favre, 1994-2005). Manning is the only player to open a career with 13 consecutive 20+-touchdown seasons.

Manning (13) is second to Brett Favre (15) for most 20+ touchdown seasons.

Manning (6) is second to Brett Favre (9) for most 30+ touchdown seasons.

Manning (13, 1998-10) owns the NFL record for most consecutive seasons with 25+ touchdown passes (6, Drew Brees, 2006-11; 5, Dan Marino, 1984-88; 5, Brett Favre, 1994-98).

Manning (13) has the most seasons with 25+ TD passes in NFL history (11, Brett Favre; 7, Dan Marino; 7, Tom Brady; 7, Drew Brees; 6, Joe Montana).

Manning had 13 consecutive games in 2004 with multiple touchdown passes. He tied the mark held by Don Meredith (1965-66), and he later was tied by Tom Brady (2010-11) and Aaron Rodgers (2011).

Manning was the first NFL QB with 6 consecutive 4,000+ seasons. He is 1 of 7 QBs with 3 consecutive 4,000+ seasons (6, Manning, 1999-2004; 5, Manning, 2006-10; 6, Drew Brees, 2006-11; 4, Philip Rivers, 2008-11; 3, Dan Marino, 1984-86; 3, Dan Fouts, 1979-81; 3, Trent Green, 2003-05; 3, Eli Manning 2009-11).

Manning (11, 1999-2004, 06-10) is the NFL's overall leader in multiple 4,000+ seasons (6, Dan Marino, 1984-86, 88, 92, 94;

6, Brett Favre, 1995, 98-99, 04, 07, 09; 6, Drew Brees, 2006-11; 4, Warren Moon, 1990-91, 94-95; 4, Philip Rivers, 2008-11; 4, Tom Brady, 2005, 07, 09, 11).

Manning started the first 208 regular-season games of his career, the most ever by any NFL QB to start a career, and he broke the club QB starting streak of John Unitas (92, 1958-65) at Tennessee 12/7/03. The only other 100+-game regular-season start streaks by NFL QBs are 297 by Brett Favre (1992-2010, Green Bay/NYJ/Min.), 119 by Eli Manning (2004-current, N.Y. Giants), 116 by Ron Jaworski (1977-84, Philadelphia), 111 by Tom Brady (2001-08, New England), 107 by Joe Ferguson (1977-94, Buffalo).

Manning reached 100 career TD passes in 56 games, the 4th-fastest streak in NFL history in terms of games played (44, Dan Marino; 50, Kurt Warner; 53, John Unitas). Manning reached 150 career TD passes in 86 games, the 3rd-fastest NFL pace (62, Marino; 84, Favre; 87, Unitas). Manning reached 200 career TD passes in 106 games, the 2nd-fastest NFL pace (89, Marino; 107, Favre; 116, Brady). Manning reached 250 career TD passes in 132 games, the 2nd-fastest NFL pace (128, Marino; 141, Favre; 141, Tom Brady). Manning reached 300 career TD passes in 157 games, tying Marino (157) for the fastest pace (161, Brady; 167, Favre; 217, Tarkenton; 234, Elway). Manning reached 350 career TD passes in 185 games, tying Marino (185) for the fastest pace (196, Favre).

Manning tossed six TD passes at New Orleans 9/28/03 to break the club record for most in a game (5, Gary Cuozzo; 5, Gary Hogeboom; 5, Manning, four times). He also tossed six TD passes at Detroit 11/25/04.

Manning had five TD passes vs. Atlanta 12/14/03 to become only the 5th (now 8th) NFL QB since 1970 to have multiple 5+-TD games in one season (6 at New Orleans, 5 vs. Atlanta). Manning joined Dan Fouts (1982), Dan Marino (1986), Warren Moon (1990), Jim Kelly (1991), Daunte Culpepper (2004), Tom Brady (2007) and Drew Brees (2007, 2009).

Manning was the 1st NFL QB with four 5+-TD games (including playoffs) in a one-year span (6, 9/28/03 at New Orleans; 5, 12/14/03 vs. Atlanta; 5, 1/4/04 vs. Denver (playoffs); 5, 9/26/04 vs. Green Bay). In 2004, he had 5+ TDs vs. Green Bay 9/26, at Kansas City 10/31, vs. Houston 11/14 and at Detroit 11/25 to become only QB with four 5+-TD games in one season.

Manning is the only Colts QB with six career regular-season 5+-TD games (6, at New Orleans 9/28/03; 6, at Detroit 11/25/04; 5, vs. Atlanta 12/14/03; 5, vs. Green Bay 9/26/04; 5, at Kansas City 10/31/04; 5, vs. Houston 11/14/04). He has one post-season 5+-TD game (5, vs. Denver 1/4/04). Six 5+-TD games tie the second-best NFL total of Dan Marino (6) and ranks behind Drew Brees (7).

Manning is 1 of 6 QBs to have six TD passes in a game twice (2, Sammy Baugh; Charley Johnson; Y.A. Tittle; George Blanda; Tom Brady).

Manning has 399 TD passes in 208 career games, an average of 1.9183 per game, the highest average per game of any QB in NFL history with 150+ TD passes (1.8634, Tom Brady, 300/161; 1.8247, Drew Brees, 281/154; 1.7355, Dan Marino, 420/242 games; 1.6821, Brett Favre, 508 TDs/302; 1.6774, Kurt Warner, 208/124).

Manning had 4+ TD passes in five consecutive games (5, at Kansas City 10/31/04; 4 vs. Minnesota 11/8/04; 5, vs. Houston 11/14/04; 4, at Chicago 11/21/04; 6 at Detroit 11/25/04) to set the NFL record in that category, breaking John Unitas' prior club mark of two consecutive games with 4+ TD passes (4, 10/30/60 at Dallas; 4, 11/6/60 vs. Green Bay) and Marino's NFL record of four consecutive games (1984).

* *

Manning (22) ranks among the NFL leaders in career games with 4+ touchdown passes (23, Brett Favre; 21, Dan Marino; 17, John Unitas; 16, Tom Brady; 16, Drew Brees).

Manning (64) ranks among the leaders in career games with 3+ touchdown passes (72, Brett Favre; 62, Dan Marino).

Manning reached his 100th starting win in his 154th game, the 6th-fastest pace among QBs with 100+ wins (131, Tom Brady; 139, Joe Montana; 147, Terry Bradshaw; 152, John Unitas; 153, Brett Favre; 157, Jim Kelly; 157, Dan Marino; 165, John Elway; 194, Warren Moon; 200, Frank Tarkenton).

Manning had 98 wins in his first 150 career starts to rank T5th-most by any QB (116, Tom Brady; 108, Joe Montana; 102, Terry Bradshaw; 100, Tom Brady; 98, John Unitas; 97, Brett Favre).

Since 1970,* *Manning is 1 of 5 NFL starting QBs who were 10 games below .500 and eventually had a record equaling or exceeding 10 games over .500 (Troy Aikman, 15 games below .500 (3-18) to 29 games over .500 (86-57): final starting record 94-71; Steve Young, -14 games (3-17) to +45 games (94-49): final record 94-49; Bert Jones, -12 games (3-15) to +16 games (42-26): final record 47-49; Trent Dilfer, -11 games (8-19) to +10 games (49-39): final record 58-55; Manning, -10 games (5-15) to +74 games (141-67): current record 141-67. Manning, Aikman and Jones are the only ones to do it with one franchise.

Manning had 115 starting victories from 2000-09 for the most victories by any NFL starter in any decade (99, Brett Favre, 2000-09; 97, Tom Brady, 2000-09; 91, Donovan McNabb, 2000-09; 89, Troy Aikman, 1990-99).

* *

* *

Manning had an 85-27 starting record under Head Coach Tony Dungy, the most wins by a starting QB under a head coach in Colts history (55-20-3, Unitas-Don Shula; 49-33, Unitas-Weeb Ewbank; 36-13, Jones-Ted Marchibroda; 32-32, Manning-Jim Mora).

* *

Manning (33, 2000; 49, 2004; 31, 2006) led the NFL in TD passes three times, one shy of NFL mark held by John Unitas, Brett Favre, Steve Young and Len Dawson for the league lead.

* *

Manning ranks third in NFL career passing yards: 71,838, Brett Favre; 61,361, Dan Marino; 54,828, Peyton Manning; 51,475, John Elway.

Manning ranks third in NFL career touchdown passes: 508, Brett Favre; 420, Dan Marino; 399, Peyton Manning; 342, Fran Tarkenton; 300, John Elway; 300, Tom Brady.

Manning ranks third in NFL career completions: 6,300, Brett Favre; 4,967, Dan Marino; 4,682, Peyton Manning; 4,123, John Elway.

Manning (450, 2010) is 1 of 8 NFL QBs with 400+ seasonal completions (468, Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2011; 448, Brees, New Orleans, 2010; 440, Brees, 2007; 421, Matthew Stafford, Detroit, 2011; 418, Rich Gannon, Oakland, 2002; 413, Brees, 2008; 404, Moon, Houston, 1991; 401, Warner, Arizona; 2008; 401, Tom Brady, New England, 2011; 400, Drew Bledsoe, New England, 1994).

Manning (2000-09) set the NFL record for most completions (3,579), yards (42,322) and TDs (314) in a decade, and he is the only QB with 40,000+ yards and 300+ TDs in a decade.

Manning set the NFL record with 253 first-down completions in 2010. It was eclipsed in 2011 by Drew Brees (278).

Manning (24) ranks third in NFL history in most games with 30+ completions (29, Drew Brees; 25, Brett Favre).

Manning has thrown TD passes in 35 of 36 NFL venues in his regular season career.* *The only road site he played in and failed to toss a regular season TD pass is Qwest Field (2005, when he played two series). He threw TD passes in five former NFL sites (RCA Dome, Foxboro Stadium, Veteran's Stadium, Kingdome, Husky Stadium, Texas Stadium). He never played in a regular season game in Cowboys Stadium or MetLife Stadium.

Manning threw TD passes 182 career games to rank 4th in NFL history (249, Brett Favre; 203, Dan Marino; 187, Fran Tarkenton).

Manning has won road games in every NFL market except: Green Bay (0-2) and Dallas (0-1).

* *

Manning has 34 career 300+ games on the road, the most in NFL history (29, Brett Favre; 27, Dan Marino; 25, Joe Montana; 25, Kurt Warner; 25, Tom Brady; 25, Drew Brees).

Manning has 54,828 yards in 208 career games, an average of 263.6 to rank among NFL career leaders (264.6, Drew Brees, 40,742-154; 260.8, Kurt Warner, 32,344-124; 253.6, Dan Marino, 61,361-242; 248,3, Tom Brady, 39,979-161).

Manning has 80 career 100+ rating games (min. 15 attempts) to rank among most career 100+ rating outings (106, Favre, 97-9, .915; 80, Manning, 72-8, .900; 75, Tom Brady, 71-4, .947; 72, Fran Tarkenton, 57-15, .792; 67, Dan Marino, 53-14, .791; 62, Joe Montana, 59-3, .952; 62 Drew Brees, 52-10, .839).

Manning had 39,164 passing yards in his first 150 starts, the 2nd-highest total (39,498, Dan Marino; 39,413, Drew Brees).

Manning threw for 3,739 yards in 1998 to set the NFL rookie record. It lasted until 2011, when it was surpassed by Cam Newton (4,051).

From 1998-2010, Indianapolis had 13* *consecutive seasons with 5,000+ yards (5,116; 1998; 5,726, 1999; 6,141, 2000; 5,955, 2001; 5,616, 2002; 5,874, 2003; 6,475, 2004; 5,799, 2005; 6,070, 2006; 5,739, 2007; 5,368, 2008; 5,809, 2009; 6,092, 2010), while Manning()engineered 13 of the 18 5,000+ seasons in club history (6,475, 2004; 6,141, 2000; 6,092, 2010; 6,070, 2006; 5,955, 2001; 5,874, 2003; 5,809, 2009; 5,799, 2005; 5,739, 2007; 5,726, 1999; 5,616, 2002; 5,368, 2008; 5,236, 1976; 5,206, 1980; 5,116, 1998; 5,108, 1983; 5,008, 1967; 5,006, 1985).

Indianapolis had 13 consecutive seasons from 1998-2010 with 5,000 net yards to rank among the longest NFL streaks (21, San Francisco, 1983-2003; 17, Green Bay, 1994-present; 15, Miami, 1983-97).

* *

* *

Indianapolis was the only NFL team to keep its starting quarterback (Peyton Manning), offensive coordinator (Tom Moore) and offensive line coach (Howard Mudd) intact from 1998-2009 (12 seasons).

Manning (141) is one of 13 Colts players to participate in 100+ career wins from 1953-present: 132, QB-John Unitas; 132, C-Jeff Saturday; 127, TE-Justin Snow; 118, WR-Marvin Harrison; 116, WR-Reggie Wayne; 114, P-Hunter Smith; 109, P-David Lee; 108, OT-Ryan Diem; 107, LB-Don Shinnick; 106, DE-Ordell Braase; 105, C/LB-Dick Szymanski; 102, DE-Dwight Freeney).

Manning and C-Jeff Saturday started 170 games together (120-50, .706, 2 SBs) and rank 1st among the top QB-C tandems in games started together in NFL history: (160, Fran Tarkenton/Mick Tingelhoff, 85-65-6, .550, 3 SBs; 157, Jim Kelly/Kent Hull, 99-58, .631, 4 SBs; 123, Favre/Frank Winters, 82-41, .667, 2 SBs; 120, Steve Bartkowski/Jeff Van Note, 55-65, .458, 0 SBs; 106, Phil Simms/Bart Oates, 70-36, .660, 1 SB; 105, Dan Fouts/Don Macek, 63-42, .600, 0 SBs).

Indianapolis held a home record of 126-90 from 1984-2010. Prior to the start of the 1998 season with the arrival of Peyton Manning, the club was 12 games below .500 at home. The club's worst home winning percentage occurred three times during the 1994 season when it was 16 games below .500. The club reached 15 games below .500 one time during the 1998 season. The 35-14 win vs. Oakland on 10/10/04 allowed the club to reach .500 for the first time. The Colts reached .500 again with a 31-28 win vs. Minnesota on 11/8/04, and a 49-14 win over Houston on 11/14/04 gave the club its first-ever record over .500. The best the club has been at home is 36 games over .500 (124-88).

Indianapolis won six division titles from 2000-09, two short of the decade record of Minnesota (8) in the 1970s, and nine playoff appearances by the 2000s Colts tied the 1970s record of Dallas.

From 2002-10, Indianapolis was the only team to post nine playoff appearances and 10+-victory seasons.

In 2010, Indianapolis posted its ninth consecutive 10+-victory season, tying the second-longest streak in NFL history (16, San Francisco, 1983-98; 9, New England, 2003-11; 7, Dallas, 1975-81).

Indianapolis (7, 2003-09) holds the NFL record for the most consecutive seasons with 11+ victories (6, Dallas, 1976-81).

Indianapolis (7, 2003-09) holds the NFL record for the most consecutive seasons with 12+ victories (4, Dallas, 1992-95).

Indianapolis produced a 14-game winning streak to start the 2009 season, making the franchise the only one in NFL history to win seven or more consecutive regular-season games in six consecutive seasons (8, 2004; 13, 2005; 9, 2006; 7 and 6, 2007; 9, 2008; 14, 2009).

NFL Top Touchdown Leaders: 522, Brett Favre (508 passing; 14 rushing); 429, Dan Marino (420 passing; 9 rushing); 416, Peyton Manning (399 passing; 17 rushing); 374, Fran Tarkenton (342 passing; 32 rushing); 334, John Elway (300 passing; 33 rushing; 1 receiving); 310, Tom Brady (300 passing; 10 rushing).

Indianapolis had 115 victories from 2000-09 to rank as the most victories in a decade by an NFL team (113, San Francisco, 1990s, 1 SB title; 113, New England, 2000s, 3 SB titles; 105, Dallas, 1970s, 2 SB titles; 104, Miami, 1970s, 2 SB titles; 104, San Francisco, 1980s, 4 SB titles; 104, Philadelphia, 2000s, 0 SB titles; 103, Buffalo, 1990s, 0 SB titles; 102, Kansas City, 1990s, 0 SB titles; 102, Pittsburgh, 2000s, 2 SB titles; 100, Oakland, 1970s, 1 SB title; 100, Dallas, 1990s, 3 SB titles).