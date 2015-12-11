Number Crunching: Colts/Jaguars Edition

INDIANAPOLIS – Curious on some key numbers ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Colts (6-6) and Jaguars (4-8)?

Here are 10 things to keep an eye on with a crucial divisional matchup awaiting the Colts in Jacksonville:

1

The number of targets Donte Moncrief had last week against the Steelers. The Colts could not get Moncrief involved at all last week until the game's final minutes. The one target marked the fewest Moncrief has had in 18 games (dating back to Week 11 of the 2014 season). In the Colts trip to Jacksonville last season, Moncrief had four catches for 55 yards in his third NFL game.

2

The number of rushing touchdowns the Jaguars have in 2015, the fewest in the NFL. Rookie T.J. Yeldon (second-round pick from Alabama) has the Jaguars two rushing touchdowns this season. While the Jaguars haven't received a ton of scoring production in the run game, they do have the NFL's third best run *defense *in terms of yards per carry (3.6 YPC allowed).

11

The number of first downs the Colts had last week against the Steelers. Inability to sustain drives plagued the Colts for much of last week's loss in Pittsburgh. The Colts did not have a single first down via the rush and had a 42-minute drought in third-down conversions.

16

The current streak of AFC South games the Colts have won, which is an NFL record for divisional games. After a nine-week hiatus from the AFC South, the Colts finish the year with three divisional games in the final four weeks. If the Colts can continue their NFL-long streak, they will clinch their third straight AFC South title.

18

The number of combined touchdown catches for Jaguars wide receivers Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns in 2015, the second most of any receiving duo in the NFL. These second-year receivers have been the perfect weapons to help fellow second-year quarterback Blake Bortles develop. It's taken some time, but the Jaguars appear to have a young offensive core in place.

48/53

The distances on Jaguars kicker Jason Myers two game-winning missed field goals from the Week Four meeting with the Colts. There's no denying the Colts were fortunate to escape in overtime of the teams' first matchup back on October 4. That game was also the first start Matt Hasselbeck received in Indianapolis.

80

The number for Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas. The former All-Pro tight end did not play in the first matchup between these two teams. He has returned to the lineup and while his catch numbers aren't very high (just 31 grabs in eight games), Thomas has caught a touchdown in each of his last three contests.

122

The number of tackles for D'Qwell Jackson this season, the most in the NFL. Jackson is in line for his second straight Pro Bowl appearance in his second season with the Colts. His presence is even more important this week with Julius Thomas now in the lineup, and the Colts hurting for healthy bodies at the inside linebacker position.

275

The number of points per game the Jaguars have already scored this season, which is more than they scored in any of three previous seasons. With a young offense beginning to click, the Jaguars have been a much more productive attack since Week Four. After averaging just 15.5 points in the first four games this season, Jacksonville has averaged 26.6 points per game since the loss in Indianapolis.

1,080