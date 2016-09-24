Number Crunching: Colts/Chargers Edition

Intro: Our “number crunching” series on Colts.com continues this week with a slew of numbers to watch in the Colts hosting the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Sep 24, 2016
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

DorsettPagano.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Curious on some key numbers ahead of the Week Three matchup between the Colts (0-2) and Chargers (1-1)?

Here are 10 numbers to keep an eye on with the Colts and Chargers kicking off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday:

0

The amount of true road games the Colts will have the next three weeks. Two home games will be sandwiched around a trip to London next week for the Colts. Such a stretch comes at an important time for Indy, as they could use a little run to get back into the AFC South picture.

1

The number of career losses, including the playoffs, Philip Rivers has had against the Colts. Rivers is 5-1 all-time versus Indy. Since 2000, Tom Brady is the only quarterback with more wins against the Colts. While the Colts have been virtually unmatched in the AFC over the past 15 years or so, Rivers and the Chargers have been a thorn.

5

The number of NFL teams who have made the playoffs after starting 0-3. No one needs to remind the Colts of how playoff chances can seriously dwindle with a winless start. The last two years the Colts have had respective winning streaks of five wins and three wins, following 0-2 starts. Sunday is about as close to a "must win" as you can get in Week Three of the regular season.

5.1

The rushing yards per carry the Chargers are allowing this season. This ranks 31st in the NFL. Opposing teams haven't been able to exploit it though because San Diego has jumped out to big time leads early in the first two weeks of 2016. The Colts would love to take advantage of this stat, in wanting/needing to get off to their own fast start.

10

The number of combined points the Chargers have given up in the first three quarters of each of their two games this season. San Diego has jumped out to some large, large leads early on in games this year. It was a 35-0 cushion over the Jaguars last week, before ultimately winning 38-14. Week One is the game the Chargers would like to have back. San Diego blew 24-3 and 27-10 second half leads against the Chiefs.

29

The number of consecutive field goals made by Adam Vinatieri, the longest active streak in the NFL. Next up on that list is Baltimore's Justin Tucker with 12 straight makes. Vinny just keeps on banging them home and all four of his made field goals this season have come from longer than 40 yards.

31

The ranking among NFL quarterbacks for Philip Rivers throwing deep passes this season. Just 4 of Rivers' 88 pass attempts this season have traveled further than 20 yards. Such higher percentage throws for Rivers has him with the third-best quarterback rating through two weeks. The shorter throws haven't hindered the amount of points for San Diego. They rank 2nd in the NFL with 32.5 points per game this season.

36

The age of future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates. At 36, Gates is still playing and carving out space on third down for Philip Rivers. But he is doubtful for Sunday with a hamstring injury. The Chargers have already lost several skill guys this season. Both WR-Keenan Allen and RB-Danny Woodhead are on injured reserve. That means even more on the shoulders of second-year running back Melvin Gordon, who has 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season.

37

The number of rushing attempts the Chargers have more than their opponents through the first two weeks of the season. This stat indicates the type of leads San Diego has gotten out to this season. Opponents have had to play catch up through the air. If the Chargers rush for 150 yards again on Sunday, it would be the first time since 2006 they've had three straight games of at least 150 rushing yards.

80

The jersey number for wide receiver Chester Rogers. With Donte Moncrief out, the Colts are going to need someone to emerge behind T.Y. Hilton and Phillip Dorsett. In the preseason, Rogers went from an undrafted free agent to the team's top playmaker in August. Is Rogers ready for more reps?

