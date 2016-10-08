Number Crunching: Colts/Bears Edition

INDIANAPOLIS – Curious on some key numbers ahead of the Week Five matchup between the Colts (1-3) and Bears (1-3)?

Here are 10 numbers to keep an eye on with the Colts and Bears kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday:

0

The number of sacks for Robert Mathis this season. We've seen a very strong start to the season for Erik Walden. His 4.0 sacks are the third most in the NFL. But the Colts need for Mathis, who is dealing with a foot injury, to start finishing off his close plays. If Mathis can do that, it will force opposing offenses to offer more blocking attention to the edges of the Colts defense.

3

The number of rookie offensive linemen the Colts started last week. It was a difficult afternoon in London for the Colts trying to keep Andrew Luck upright. Joe Philbin's group should have a couple of reinforcements back this weekend. Both Joe Reitz and Denzelle Good practiced all week after they missed the Week Four contest against the Jaguars.

8.8

The number of points the Colts have averaged in the first half this season, third fewest in the NFL. On the flip side, the Colts are third in the NFL in second-half points this season (18.2). We've heard so much about the up-tempo approach this week. Is it unveiled to a higher degree on Sunday?

9

The number of catches this season for Phillip Dorsett. Even with Donte Moncrief out, the Colts haven't been able to get Dorsett going from a quantity standpoint. Dorsett is still producing the chunks (he leads the NFL with 23.9 yards per catch), but the offense has to find ways for more plays directly involving Dorsett.

17

The number of pass attempts Andrew Luck has had this season with the Colts leading. This sums up the slow starts the Colts have had in 2016. Besides the San Diego game, the Colts haven't had a game this season where Luck has thrown a pass with the lead. The Colts are seventh in the NFL in points scored, despite the slow starts.

50

The jersey number for Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman. From 2012-15, Freeman was a consistent, productive, inside linebacker in Indianapolis. The business part of the NFL took Freeman to Chicago in the offseason. Freeman is still making plays up north, where he's third in the NFL with 41 tackles this season.

55

The jersey number for Sio Moore, who no longer playing for the Colts. The leading tackler for the Colts was waived on Tuesday. With Moore no longer here, the Colts will likely rely on Antonio Morrison (especially on run downs) and Josh McNary (more so on passing downs) to play next to D'Qwell Jackson.

111

The number of rushing yards Bears rookie running back Jordan Howard had last week. The 2016 fifth-round pick out of Indiana University provided a much-needed spark for the Bears last week. With injuries on offense, the Bears are just 31st in the NFL this season in points scored per game (15.5).

312

The number of passing yards Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer had in his last matchup against the Colts. Last year in Houston, an injury to Ryan Mallett sent Hoyer into the game versus the Colts. The Colts have actually seen Hoyer each of the last two seasons. He also started with Cleveland in a December 2014 game against the Colts. With Chicago, Hoyer has thrown four touchdowns and no interceptions in about two and a half games of work.

12,293