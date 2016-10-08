Number Crunching: Colts/Bears Edition

Intro: Our “number crunching” series on Colts.com continues this week with a slew of numbers to watch in the Colts hosting the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Oct 08, 2016 at 12:34 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

luck-andrew-01.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Curious on some key numbers ahead of the Week Five matchup between the Colts (1-3) and Bears (1-3)?

Here are 10 numbers to keep an eye on with the Colts and Bears kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday:

0

The number of sacks for Robert Mathis this season. We've seen a very strong start to the season for Erik Walden. His 4.0 sacks are the third most in the NFL. But the Colts need for Mathis, who is dealing with a foot injury, to start finishing off his close plays. If Mathis can do that, it will force opposing offenses to offer more blocking attention to the edges of the Colts defense.

3

The number of rookie offensive linemen the Colts started last week. It was a difficult afternoon in London for the Colts trying to keep Andrew Luck upright. Joe Philbin's group should have a couple of reinforcements back this weekend. Both Joe Reitz and Denzelle Good practiced all week after they missed the Week Four contest against the Jaguars.

8.8

The number of points the Colts have averaged in the first half this season, third fewest in the NFL. On the flip side, the Colts are third in the NFL in second-half points this season (18.2). We've heard so much about the up-tempo approach this week. Is it unveiled to a higher degree on Sunday?

9

The number of catches this season for Phillip Dorsett. Even with Donte Moncrief out, the Colts haven't been able to get Dorsett going from a quantity standpoint. Dorsett is still producing the chunks (he leads the NFL with 23.9 yards per catch), but the offense has to find ways for more plays directly involving Dorsett.

17

The number of pass attempts Andrew Luck has had this season with the Colts leading. This sums up the slow starts the Colts have had in 2016. Besides the San Diego game, the Colts haven't had a game this season where Luck has thrown a pass with the lead. The Colts are seventh in the NFL in points scored, despite the slow starts.

50

The jersey number for Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman. From 2012-15, Freeman was a consistent, productive, inside linebacker in Indianapolis. The business part of the NFL took Freeman to Chicago in the offseason. Freeman is still making plays up north, where he's third in the NFL with 41 tackles this season.

55

The jersey number for Sio Moore, who no longer playing for the Colts. The leading tackler for the Colts was waived on Tuesday. With Moore no longer here, the Colts will likely rely on Antonio Morrison (especially on run downs) and Josh McNary (more so on passing downs) to play next to D'Qwell Jackson.

111

The number of rushing yards Bears rookie running back Jordan Howard had last week. The 2016 fifth-round pick out of Indiana University provided a much-needed spark for the Bears last week. With injuries on offense, the Bears are just 31st in the NFL this season in points scored per game (15.5).

312

The number of passing yards Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer had in his last matchup against the Colts. Last year in Houston, an injury to Ryan Mallett sent Hoyer into the game versus the Colts. The Colts have actually seen Hoyer each of the last two seasons. He also started with Cleveland in a December 2014 game against the Colts. With Chicago, Hoyer has thrown four touchdowns and no interceptions in about two and a half games of work.

12,293

The number of career rushing yards for Frank Gore. With 20 rushing yards on Sunday, Gore would pass Jim Brown for 9th place on the NFL's all-time rushing list. The Colts have had great initial success running the football the past two weeks, but early deficits have forced a lack of carries for Gore post-halftime.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts' Week 18 home game vs. Houston Texans will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 6

The NFL made the announcement late Sunday night. 
news

Colts LB Zaire Franklin breaks own franchise record for tackles in Week 17 win over Raiders

Franklin's 10 tackles against Las Vegas gave him 170 for the season, breaking the franchise record he set in 2022. 
news

After Week 17 win over Raiders, Colts' focus turns to win-and-in Week 18 AFC playoff stakes vs. Texans

The Colts topped the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, meaning they will make the playoffs as at least a wild card team if they beat the Houston Texans next weekend in downtown Indianapolis. 
news

AFC Playoff standings, tiebreakers, potential seeding: Colts will make playoffs with Week 18 win over Houston Texans

By virtue of their win over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Colts will make the AFC playoffs as at least a wild card team if they beat the Texans in Week 18. 
news

AFC South Standings: How Colts can win division in Week 18

With the Colts' win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, they are 9-7 and are second in the division.
news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Michael Pittman Jr. feeling 'great' after clearing concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Pittman cleared concussion protocol last Friday but developed symptoms on Saturday and did not play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. 
news

For Colts' defensive line, record-setting sacks are key to wins – but not the group's focus

The Colts set an Indianapolis-era franchise record with their 47th sack of the season last weekend. Those sacks have played a major part in the Colts' wins this season, but are the result of the right process in Nate Ollie's D-line room. 
news

Colts greats Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Freeney and Wayne are both finalists for the second consecutive year; this is Wayne's fifth time as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. 
news

Week 17 scoreboard watching guide: Panthers, Chiefs and who to root for to improve Colts' AFC playoff odds

Most importantly, the Colts need to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve their chances of making the playoffs. But there are several key games in Week 17 that will impact the Colts' odds of reaching the postseason – potentially as AFC South champions. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their Week 17 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, tiebreakers remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 17 but do not completely control postseason destiny

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 even with their Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but could slip out of the playoffs even if they win out. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising