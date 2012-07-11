NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR "ANTHEM ANGEL" PROGRAM

Nominations for the 2012 “Anthem Angels” program are now being accepted to honor your everyday hero as an “angel” during a Colts home game.

Jul 11, 2012

Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Colts Community Relations

INDIANAPOLIS – For the fifth year, the Indianapolis Colts have joined Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to pay tribute to Hoosiers who may have received little or no recognition for the strides they have made to help others. The 2012 "Anthem Angels…Honoring Everyday Heroes" program will recognize its first "angel" of the year during the Colts first home regular season game on Sunday, September 16, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Now through December 9, the Indianapolis Colts will accept nominations to honor civil servants who have made an outstanding contribution above the call-of-duty as "Anthem Angels," presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.  An online nomination form is available at www.colts.com/anthemangels.

One "Anthem Angel" will be selected prior to each 2012 Colts regular season home game. Each "Anthem Angel" will receive four (4) VIP Club Seat Tickets to the game, a feature story with his or her photo in the Colts game-day magazine (the Scout) and on www.colts.com, as well as on-field recognition at the game.

"Anthem is proud to partner with the Colts organization to honor Indiana's everyday heroes who are making a positive impact in our community. We're fortunate to have 'Anthem Angels' to strengthen our communities throughout the state with their outstanding contributions," stated Indiana President and CEO, Rob Hillman, of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

To be eligible for consideration, nominees should be employed in human service-related professions, from police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians to educators and social workers.  Nominations must also include a brief essay about the nominee, sharing their story about the actions that have made him/her a hero.

"Civil and public servants are the backbone of Indiana. Our continued partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the 'Anthem Angels' program gives our fans the opportunity to nominate these individuals who go above and beyond to selflessly serve in their community," said Indianapolis Colts Vice Chairman and Owner Kalen Irsay.

Once nominations are received and reviewed by the Indianapolis Colts, one winning nominee will be* *notified no later than the Wednesday prior to each home game.

For more information about "Anthem Angels," visit www.colts.com/anthemangels.

