Colts Sign P Nolan Cooney To Practice Squad, Release CB Ryan Smith From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 

Oct 25, 2022 at 02:58 PM
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed punter Nolan Cooney to the practice squad and released cornerback Ryan Smith from the practice squad.

Cooney, 6-3, 202 pounds, has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2022) and New Orleans Saints (2021) but has not seen game action. He was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2021. Collegiately, Cooney played in 36 career games at Syracuse (2016-20) and compiled 74 punts for 3,314 yards (44.8 avg.) with 24 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line. He registered 25 punts of 50-plus yards. Cooney also tallied 22 touchbacks on kickoffs. He earned All-America and All-ACC honors as a senior in 2020.

Smith, 5-11, 189 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 27, 2022. He has played in 77 career games (17 starts) in his time with the Colts (2022), Los Angeles Chargers (2021) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-20) and has totaled 100 tackles (80 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 12 passes defensed, one interception, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 22 special teams stops. Smith has also appeared in four postseason contests and has tallied one special teams tackle.

