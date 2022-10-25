Colts Sign P Nolan Cooney To Practice Squad, Release CB Ryan Smith From Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed punter Nolan Cooney to the practice squad and released cornerback Ryan Smith from the practice squad.

Cooney, 6-3, 202 pounds, has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2022) and New Orleans Saints (2021) but has not seen game action. He was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2021. Collegiately, Cooney played in 36 career games at Syracuse (2016-20) and compiled 74 punts for 3,314 yards (44.8 avg.) with 24 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line. He registered 25 punts of 50-plus yards. Cooney also tallied 22 touchbacks on kickoffs. He earned All-America and All-ACC honors as a senior in 2020.