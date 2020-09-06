Transactions

Colts Claim TE Noah Togiai Off Waivers; Release T Chaz Green

The Indianapolis Colts today claimed tight end Noah Togiai off waivers (from Philadelphia) and released tackle Chaz Green.

Sep 06, 2020 at 02:40 PM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today claimed tight end Noah Togiai off waivers (from Philadelphia) and released tackle Chaz Green.

Togiai, 6-4, 244 pounds, participated in 2020 training camp with the Eagles after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 26, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 44 games (37 starts) at Oregon State and finished with 102 receptions for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns. Togiai became just the sixth tight end in school history to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards. In 2019, he saw action in all 12 games (11 starts) and garnered Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 recognition after catching 44 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns. Togiai started nine games in 2018 and tallied 10 receptions for 77 yards and three touchdowns. In 2017, he was a Second Team All-Pac-12 choice by the Associated Press after starting 11 games and leading the Beavers with 461 receiving yards and 34 receptions while scoring two touchdowns. Togiai appeared in two games in 2016 and caught four passes for 31 yards and one touchdown. In 2015, he was one of four true freshman to play. Togiai saw action in 10 games (five starts) and compiled 10 receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Green, 6-5, 318 pounds, signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on December 30, 2019. He has played in 22 career games (seven starts) in his time with the Oakland Raiders (2018), New Orleans Saints (2018) and Dallas Cowboys (2015-17). Green participated in 2019 training camp with the Denver Broncos before being waived during final cuts on August 31, 2019. He was originally selected by the Cowboys in the third round (91st overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

