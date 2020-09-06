Colts Claim TE Noah Togiai Off Waivers; Release T Chaz Green

Togiai, 6-4, 244 pounds, participated in 2020 training camp with the Eagles after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 26, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 44 games (37 starts) at Oregon State and finished with 102 receptions for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns. Togiai became just the sixth tight end in school history to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards. In 2019, he saw action in all 12 games (11 starts) and garnered Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 recognition after catching 44 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns. Togiai started nine games in 2018 and tallied 10 receptions for 77 yards and three touchdowns. In 2017, he was a Second Team All-Pac-12 choice by the Associated Press after starting 11 games and leading the Beavers with 461 receiving yards and 34 receptions while scoring two touchdowns. Togiai appeared in two games in 2016 and caught four passes for 31 yards and one touchdown. In 2015, he was one of four true freshman to play. Togiai saw action in 10 games (five starts) and compiled 10 receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.