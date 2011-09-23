NO SUBSTITUTE FOR WORK

COLTS QUOTE-UNQUOTE: Jim Caldwell(on any negative perceptions of 0-2 team from those outside the locker room) "Outside of our locker room, I cannot control any of that. That's going to happen, and, certainly, for various reasons. But what's happening within house is something that we look at as, 'We have 14 more games remaining.' We just have to look at this next as the most important game, and I think our guys reflect that and their focus is good. They've been around enough, and they've been in some tough situations. The young guys, we've got to keep counseling, and the older guys have to lead the way. I think they are doing a very good job of that right now." Caldwell(on his relationship with Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin) "We actually came to Tampa at exactly the same time and the same year, and I really got to know those guys pretty well. Alan Williams, Mike (Tomlin) and myself, I think we were the three new guys on staff that particular year, and we got along well. They're a bit younger than I am, obviously. Nevertheless, you could tell that he had all of the things that you look for in a quality head coach. He was very smart, certainly understood concepts and people extremely well, and was an excellent communicator. So we've been able to keep in touch over the years." Caldwell(on if he keeps up with Tomlin during the season) "Periodically. Often, we are fighting the same battles, so sometimes it's not too good to share every bit of information with someone that you have to compete against. But we talk once in a while." Joseph Addai(on enjoying prime-time games) "I'm not stupid as far as not understanding the magnitude of a prime-time game, but for our team we look at it as another game. You give the respect your opponent and bring your 'A' game. We understand as players what these games mean, but do we change anything? No, we really don't change. It's the same kind of question I get when I play Houston (his hometown team). Probably the first time when I was a rookie (it felt different). It's the same game. We play prime-time here Sunday, but we have another game next week. You know the different factors, but I think the great teams put that behind them. I look at it as another game, but I do understand the magnitude of the game." Addai(on acknowledging more people will be watching Sunday Night) "If there is a game you want to stand out, this is a game everybody is watching. To a certain extent, it's not the same as others, but you have to go about it (the same). If you make a mistake, a lot more people see the mistake. If you make something good happen, a lot more people see the good. I tell a rookie if he's coming in how to go about that game would be to go about it like every game – go hard and do what you have to (do) to help the team win." Addai(on the Pittsburgh defense) "They are known for their defense. When you think of the Pittsburgh Steelers, you think of defense. It's going to be a real big test for us. They have big guys, big, big, big guys. They have big guys everywhere. It's going to be challenge. We'll bring our 'big boy' pads to the show and do what we have to (do) to get a 'W.' Antoine Bethea(on never being 0-2 in NFL career) "It was a blessing coming here to the Colts. High school and college, I've been in this position before. You just have to keep it going. There were some nasty (seasons). You had to love the game of football to be able to (play). That's why I said it's a blessing. It's a blessing to be here, and you can't take anything for granted. It's a long year, and we still have 14 games left. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We just have to put the pedal to the metal and just get better and keep working." Adam Vinatieri(on the team) "We have a ton of pride and a ton of guys who don't accept this and won't continue not to (accept it). We will continue to strive to get better." Vinatieri(on a national TV game and people watching to see how club performs) "This is a great challenge. It's a great challenge for us because Pittsburgh is a very, very good team. They've been a very good team for a lot of years. We know how good their defense is. We know how good of a quarterback (Ben) Roethlisberger is, and all of their talent. They've got a great running back (Rashard Mendenhall). We know they're a great team, so we know we're going to have to play well, too. It's a good place where (observers) can sit back and judge our team when the game's over. We're going to play a lot better than we've been playing, and we're going to make a lot of improvements." Vinatieri(on how people judge the team for seven days between games) "For sure, and you know what? The next week, they'll judge us again and the next week…That's the fun thing about this. You're continuously getting evaluated and critiqued, and that's why you have to continue to get better." Kerry Collins(on patience) "There's really not a lot of time to have patience. At the same time, we have to take the mentality that we're going to keep trying to get better. That gives us the best chance of turning this thing around. We don't have time, but the bottom line is that we just have to work in here every day and try to get better, learn from the things that we didn't do well and build on the things we do well." Collins(on his command of the offense) "I feel good. We did some no-huddle yesterday, which I felt completely comfortable with. I thought that went smoothly. Obviously, every time I go out there and every time I'm in practice I'm learning something new, and I'm open to that. I realize that, and I feel like I'm getting better and better all the time." Collins(on if he catches himself pressing) "No, I don't catch myself pressing, but that's what you have to guard against. When you press, you try to do too much and that's when it can hold you back. We just need to be open and willing to learn and know what we need to do to get better." Collins(on not having knee-jerk reactions) "I tend not to have knee-jerk reactions. I tend to try and guard against that. I think a lot of guys in this room have been in and around it long enough to know that, whether you're 2-0 or 0-2, it has nothing to do with what happens the next game. We take the mentality (that) we'll keep getting better. That's the best chance we have." Dwight Freeney(on being 0-2) "It's somewhat unfamiliar but I think one year we were 1-3, or something like that. So it's been a little worse as far as the loss column. You never want to be in this situation. We're going to hope that we get things corrected this week, so we don't have to wait another week to talk about 'this next week.' " Freeney(on Ben Roethlisberger) "Ben makes so many plays with his feet. When things break down for them as an offense, he does a great job, probably as good as or better than anyone I've seen. I mean he's up there, as far as making plays and buying time and being devastating to a defense. We understand a little bit of what they do and what he tries to do. We have to take 11 guys or maybe a couple of extra to hone things up. Freeney(on team handles 0-2 start) "0-2? When you have 14 more games, it's kind of ridiculous to write someone off in two games. You (people outside the team) can have an opinion. You can say, 'I don't think they will be good this year.' It's not a fact until it's a fact. I think that's what our mentality is around here. That's honestly how we think. The way we're trained around here is to have the mindset that, 'It's never as good as people say it is, or it's never as bad as people say it is, it's somewhere in the middle.' We believe that." Freeney(on being concerned with team's performance, not outside perceptions) "To be honest, I don't care what anybody thinks outside of this locker room. Now that being said, yes, this is an opportunity. One game doesn't decide that either. We could win this game, then the next game, lose. What does that mean? That one televised game doesn't (decide it). It's 14 games and you add them at the end. That's what it's going to take. We have to get some consistent football. This is the next challenge. This is the next step to doing so. It's very important to play well, nationally-televised or not."