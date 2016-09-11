No Rust In Andrew Luck's Return To Regular Season Football

INDIANAPOLIS – That right shoulder of Andrew Luck sure does not appear to be hindered in any way.

Luck was "limited" in practice this past week.

On Sunday afternoon, he was back to the heroics those in Lucas Oil Stadium witness as almost second nature for the team's franchise quarterback.

With the Colts needing every ounce of Luck's brilliance on Sunday, the quarterback gave them that in an effort that fell seconds short of a season-opening victory.

"(Luck) was outstanding and played exceptional football," Chuck Pagano said after Luck went 31-of-47 for 385 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Lions.

"He did a great job working the pocket, going through his progressions and finding his guys."

The Colts entered Week One knowing that they had to rely, rather heavily, on Luck and the offense.

Luck did his best to keep things interesting, especially in the second half.

In helping the Colts to 450 yards of total offense (the most for the Colts since November 2014), Luck orchestrated a comeback from 18 points.

"We did find a rhythm," Luck said after his first regular season action in 10 months.