No Phone Call Means Good News For Stephen Morris

"I think everybody saw what he was able to do in the preseason," Pagano said this week. "ou look at the offseason and you look at how he came back and you look at him through training camp, he has gotten so much better. He is a talented player and we just felt like he was deserving of a 53-man roster spot."

The Colts last kept three quarterbacks on the active roster in the 2012 season. And although Morris has practice squad eligibility left, the team didn't want to risk waiving him on Saturday to see some other team get the opportunity to snatch him up.

"You talk about all of those things," Pagano said, "but (Morris) did enough to where based on our situation, even as it is, we felt like we didn't want to lose a good football player."

For Morris, the name of the game doesn't change now that the regular season is here. He says he will prepare each and every week as if he's the starter, and be as much help to his fellow quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Scott Tolzien, as well as the rest of the team, as he can.

"Mentally, just staying in it," Morris said of what he sets to accomplish each day, despite not getting many reps. " Listening to all the coaching points, writing good notes and talking with Andrew and Scotty. And everybody in that room is just staying connected and worrying about what's going in today and just staying focused in that aspect of the game."

Morris said he'd be doing his team a disservice if he didn't prepare like a starter, which should be the mindset of each and every player on the 53-man roster.

"And I think that's the role of any backup — not just second or third string — it's the role for any backup, (offensive) side of the ball, or defensive side of the ball," he said. "Guys are preparing like they're starters, and, really, when you're saying you're one play away, that's really true in our case, especially, at quarterback."

Individually, there are several areas on which Morris says he can work to get even better if or when his opportunity does arise.