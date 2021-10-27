NO-FEE 'Ghost Sale' Tickets Available For Next Three Home Games - STARTING TOMORROW AT 10 A.M.

To celebrate Halloween and the Indianapolis Colts' very own year-round "Ghost" –T.Y. Hilton, the Colts will make single-game ticket fees for the next three homes game vanish as part of the "Ghost Sale" 2-Day-Only ticket special this week.

Fans who buy tickets to any of the next three home games between Thursday, Oct. 28 (10 a.m. ET) and Saturday, Oct. 30 (10 a.m. ET) will not be charged any additional ticket fees at checkout.

The three games are:

Halloween with the Tennessee Titans (Oct. 31) - BUY TICKETS

with the (Oct. 31) - Thursday Night Football with New York Jets (Nov. 4) - BUY TICKETS

with (Nov. 4) - Salute To Service Game with Jacksonville Jaguars (Nov. 14) - BUY TICKETS