NO-FEE 'Ghost Sale' Tickets Available For Next Three Home Games - STARTING TOMORROW AT 10 A.M.

Offer available two days only beginning Thursday, October 28th, at 10 a.m.

Oct 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM
To celebrate Halloween and the Indianapolis Colts' very own year-round "Ghost" –T.Y. Hilton, the Colts will make single-game ticket fees for the next three homes game vanish as part of the "Ghost Sale" 2-Day-Only ticket special this week.  

Fans who buy tickets to any of the next three home games between Thursday, Oct. 28 (10 a.m. ET) and Saturday, Oct. 30 (10 a.m. ET) will not be charged any additional ticket fees at checkout.

The three games are:

  • Halloween with the Tennessee Titans (Oct. 31) - BUY TICKETS
  • Thursday Night Football with New York Jets (Nov. 4) - BUY TICKETS
  • Salute To Service Game with Jacksonville Jaguars (Nov. 14) - BUY TICKETS

A limited number of tickets will be available at Colts.com/nofee or Ticketmaster.com/Colts.

