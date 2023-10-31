No-Fee 'Shaq-o-Lantern Special' Tickets Available For Remaining Home Games

Indianapolis – To celebrate Halloween and All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, the Indianapolis Colts will "carve out" all single-game ticket fees for all remaining home games as part of the "Shaq-o-Lantern Special" one-day-only offer.
Fans who buy tickets to any of the next four home games through tonight, Oct. 31 (11:59 p.m. ET) will not be charged any additional ticket fees at checkout.
A limited number of tickets will be available at Colts.com/nofee or Ticketmaster.com/Colts.
The four remaining home games are:
- Salute to Service Game Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Nov. 26),
- Throwback Game Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 15, Date/Time TBD)
- New Year's Eve Las Vegas Raiders (Dec. 31), and
- Fan Appreciation Game Houston Texans (Week 18, Date/Time TBD)
Offer ends 10/31 at 11:59pm ET. Available for single-game tickets on Ticketmaster while supplies last.