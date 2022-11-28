Colts Elevate TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Forrest Rhyne For Week 12 Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kalinic, 6-4, 245 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He started in Week 11 vs. Philadelphia and played in Week 10 at Las Vegas. Kalinic was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 31, 2022, after participating in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Colts to a reserve/future contract on January 26, 2022. Prior to the NFL, Kalinic played in 30 regular season games in two seasons (2019, 2021) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. His last name is pronounced kaa-lee-nich.