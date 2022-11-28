Colts Elevate TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Forrest Rhyne For Week 12 Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday. 

Nov 28, 2022 at 12:23 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated tight end Nikola Kalinic and linebacker Forrest Rhyne to the active roster from the practice squad for Monday's game against Pittsburgh.

Kalinic, 6-4, 245 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He started in Week 11 vs. Philadelphia and played in Week 10 at Las Vegas. Kalinic was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 31, 2022, after participating in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Colts to a reserve/future contract on January 26, 2022. Prior to the NFL, Kalinic played in 30 regular season games in two seasons (2019, 2021) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. His last name is pronounced kaa-lee-nich.

Rhyne, 6-1, 233 pounds, has spent time on the team's practice squad this season. He participated in Indianapolis' 2022 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Rhyne played in 45 career games at Villanova (2017-21) and totaled 310 tackles (131 solo), 22.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His last name is pronounced rine.

