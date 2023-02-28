NFL Combine Notebook: Nick Sirianni On Why 'Indy Got A Special Coach' In Shane Steichen

When Nick Sirianni was the Colts' offensive coordinator, head coach Frank Reich used to pull him aside a few times a week and give him pointers: Hey, when you're a head coach, watch out for this situation or that scenario.

So when Sirianni took over as the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach in 2021, he made sure to do the same thing with his offensive and defensive coordinators, both of whom were hired as head coaches in February: Jonathan Gannon with the Arizona Cardinals, and Shane Steichen with the Colts.

Sirianni, too, placed plenty of trust in Steichen when he handed playcalling duties to his offensive coordinator during the 2021 season.

"He crushed it," Sirianni said.

Steichen's offensive expertise is where Sirianni began in explaining why he's confident his former offensive coordinator will find success in Indianapolis.

"You get the job because you excel at what he was doing," Sirianni said Tuesday afternoon at the Indianapolis Convention Center during the NFL Combine. "He's an awesome offensive mind. He excelled at that. Our offense played really well with Shane leading it. He just was awesome calling the game.