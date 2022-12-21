Nick Foles Will Be Colts' Starting Quarterback vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday Announces

The Colts will start Nick Foles at quarterback for their Week 16 Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers, interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday.

Saturday emphasized the Colts' offensive struggles have not all been on quarterback Matt Ryan, but decided to make the change with winning in mind.

"I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to win these last three games," Saturday said.

Saturday said the Colts haven't decided if Ryan or Sam Ehlinger will back up Foles on Monday, and that the team's plan at quarterback will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis to close out the season.