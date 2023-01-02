5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Giants Week 17

5. Sunday's game was emotional for Zaire Franklin.

Franklin was a junior at Syracuse when the Orange faced Notre Dame at MetLife Stadium in 2016. He picked off Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer and had a sack in that game; when he took the field for pre-game warmups on Sunday, he reflected on the journey that brought him there again.

"That was really the first time I thought to myself, 'maybe I could be here,'" Franklin said. "Just fast forward, all the decisions that I've made and all the sacrifices I made just to be back here in a seminal moment, playing in an NFL game, possibly able to break a franchise record on the line. It was just overwhelming. I felt extremely blessed, extremely thankful to be here. It always ties back into why we play the game because we put so much into it and it's the love of the game."

Franklin said he started crying on the field – and crying so hard he lost a contact (he put in a replacement after warm-ups). While the result of Sunday's game, and the results of the 2022 season, are not what Franklin and the Colts hoped they'd be, the fifth-year linebacker has had a remarkable year. He had 10 tackles against the Giants, bringing his season total to 160 – four shy of setting a new franchise record for most tackles in a season.