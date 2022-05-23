Colts Sign Quarterback Nick Foles

Foles was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII and brings 10 years of starting experience to the Colts' quarterback room. 

May 23, 2022 at 02:26 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Monday signed veteran quarterback Nick Foles, who will re-unite in Indianapolis with Frank Reich – his offensive coordinator when he was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 33-year-old Foles has played in 68 games (56 starts) with the Eagles (2012-2014), St. Louis Rams (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2015), Eagles (2017-2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019) and Chicago Bears (2020-2021). Foles is 29-27 as a starter with 14,003 yards, 82 touchdowns, 43 interceptions and a 87.3 passer rating.

Foles led the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII by completing 65 percent of his passes for 373 yards with three touchdowns and a receiving score on the famous "Philly Special." Reich was hired as the Colts' head coach about a week after he and Foles brought a Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia.

Foles won three games in a row to end the 2018 season, which pushed the Eagles back into the playoffs – and then he led a last-minute fourth-quarter drive against the Bears to earn a Wild Card round win that year, too.

And In 2013, Foles earned a trip to the Pro Bowl with a league-high 119.2 passer rating along with a remarkable 27 touchdowns and two interceptions for the Eagles.

Foles was selected with the 88th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Eagles after playing his college ball at Michigan State and Arizona. He's a graduate of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas – the same high school Colts 2021 draft picks Sam Ehlinger and Kylen Granson attended.

The Colts also waived quarterback James Morgan on Monday.

