Colts Announce 7 Inactives For Week 10 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts announced seven inactive players for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders:

QB Nick Foles

WR Mike Strachan

RB Deon Jackson

S Trevor Denbow

C Wesley French

TE Jelani Woods

DT Chris Williams

Jackson (knee) and Woods (shoulder) were ruled out on Friday. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) were both listed as questionable and will be active on Sunday.