Colts Announce 7 Inactives For Week 10 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts ruled out running back Deon Jackson and tight end Jelani Woods on Friday. 

Nov 13, 2022 at 02:35 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Deon Jackson

The Colts announced seven inactive players for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders:

  • QB Nick Foles
  • WR Mike Strachan
  • RB Deon Jackson
  • S Trevor Denbow
  • C Wesley French
  • TE Jelani Woods
  • DT Chris Williams

Jackson (knee) and Woods (shoulder) were ruled out on Friday. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) were both listed as questionable and will be active on Sunday.

The Colts on Saturday placed linebacker Shaquille Leonard on injured reserve, activated wide receiver Ashton Dulin from injured reserve and elevated tight end Nikola Kalinic and running back Jordan Wilkins to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 10.

