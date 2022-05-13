Colts Sign Safety Nick Cross To Contract

Cross was the 96th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

May 13, 2022 at 06:00 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Nick Cross

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed 2022 third round (96th overall) NFL Draft selection, safety Nick Cross.

The Colts have now signed five of their eight draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cross, 6-0, 212 pounds, played in 29 games (21 starts) at Maryland (2019-21) and compiled 135 tackles (89 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 18 passes defensed, six interceptions and three forced fumbles. Cross was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection (2019-2021). In 2021, he started all 13 games and tallied 67 tackles (45 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Cross led the team in interceptions (three) and forced fumbles (two).

