Daily Notebook: Colts' Excitement Building Ahead Of First Primetime Game At Lucas Oil Stadium In 4 Years

The Colts' last hosted a primetime game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 14, 2017. Only seven players who participated in that game are still with the team: Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, cornerback Kenny Moore II, tight end Jack Doyle, punter Rigoberto Sanchez, long snapper Luke Rhodes, running back Marlon Mack and defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

Moore, by the way, was still wearing No. 42 on that night against the Denver Broncos. That's how long it's been since Indianapolis was in the national NFL spotlight.

"That's crazy to think about," Sanchez said.

To celebrate the return of primetime football to Indianapolis, the Colts are holding special "Blue Out" events all week leading up to Thursday night's kickoff against the New York Jets (the Colts will wear all blue uniforms for the game, too). And while players are trained to focus on Thursday night as just another game, there is – and will be – a little added juice given that home primetime drought.

"Just to be able to have that primetime in Lucas Oil, it's a special thing," Sanchez said. "So we're all excited about it."

Linebacker Darius Leonard said it's "weird" the Colts haven't hosted a primetime game in so long, especially since their last eight night games have come on the road.

"Hopefully (we can) earn some respect somewhere along the line and hopefully get some more home games," Leonard said.

Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. told a mantra to each other before Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football against the Ravens and 49ers this season – "primetime players make primetime plays." And those two players have shined in primetime this season:

Taylor: 33 carries, 160 yards (4.8 yards/carry), 2 rushing TDs; 6 receptions, 119 yards, 1 receiving TD

33 carries, 160 yards (4.8 yards/carry), 2 rushing TDs; 6 receptions, 119 yards, 1 receiving TD Pittman: 10 catches, 194 yards, 2 TDs