Colts Announce 2020 Preseason Opponents

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts tonight announced their entire 2020 schedule, including their four 2020 preseason opponents, which are as follows (exact dates and times for three of the four games to be released at a later date):
|Preseason Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Preseason Week 1
|Aug. 13-17
|Philadelphia Eagles
|TBD
|TBD
|Preseason Week 2
|Aug. 24
|Washington Redskins
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Preseason Week 3
|Aug. 27-30
|@Buffalo Bills
|TBD
|TBD
|Preseason Week 4
|Sept. 3-4
|@Cincinnati Bengals
|TBD
|TBD
----------
MATCHUP INFORMATION
Here's the latest on each preseason opponent as the NFL's offseason workout schedule gets ready to hit its fourth week:
Preseason Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 13-17; Time/TV TBD)
» 2019 Eagles record: 9-7 (first place, NFC East)
» 2020 Eagles additions: CB Darius Slay, LB Jatavis Brown, DT Javon Hargrave, S Rodney McLeod, S Jalen Mills, S Will Parks, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
» 2020 Eagles losses: QB Josh McCown, RB Jordan Howard, RB Darren Sproles, WR Nelson Agholor, T Jason Peters, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DE Vinny Curry, DT Timmy Jernigan, LB Nigel Bradham, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, CB Ronald Darby, S Malcolm Jenkins
» 2020 Eagles draft class: WR Jalen Reagor, QB Jalen Hurts, LB Davion Taylor, S K'Von Wallace, T Jack Driscoll, WR John Hightower, LB Shaun Bradley, WR Quen Watkins, OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Edge Casey Toohill
» All-time preseason series: Eagles lead, 11-10.
» Last preseason matchup in Indy: Aug. 27, 2016; Eagles 33, Colts 23.
» Of note: The Colts also opened up the 2015 preseason against the Eagles, with that matchup in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field; Indy lost that game 36-10. The last time the Colts opened up the preseason at home against the Eagles was the 1979 season, when the Baltimore Colts defeated the Eagles, 17-14, in front of 36,733 fans at Memorial Stadium.
*****
Preseason Week 2: vs. Washington Redskins (8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24; ESPN)
» 2019 Redskins record: 3-13 (fourth place, NFC East)
» 2020 Redskins additions: QB Kyle Allen, RB Peyton Barber, CB Ronald Darby, S Sean Davis, LB Thomas Davis, CB Kendall Fuller, WR Cody Latimer, RB J.D. McKissic, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, G Wes Schweitzer
» 2020 Redskins losses: T Trent Williams, QB Case Keenum, QB Colt McCoy, RB Chris Thompson, WR Paul Richardson, TE Vernon Davis, TE Jordan Reed, T Donald Penn, G Ereck Flowers, CB Aaron Colvin, CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Josh Norman, CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, CB Kayvon Webster
» 2020 Redskins draft class: Edge Chase Young, RB/WR Antonio Gibson, T Saahdiq Charles, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, C Keith Ismael, LB Khaleke Hudson, S Kamren Curl, Edge James Smith-Williams
» All-time preseason series: Colts lead, 15-13-1.
» Last preseason matchup in Indy: Aug. 19, 2011; Redskins 16, Colts 3.
» Of note: That 2011 exhibition matchup was also Indy's second preseason game, which usually features the starters playing about a half before giving way to the backups and third stringers fighting for spots in the final two quarters. At the time, Curtis Painter was starting at quarterback in place of Peyton Manning, who was still recovering from an offseason neck procedure that would keep him out the entire season, and Indy struggled; with the starters in, the Colts were outgunned 277-41 in total yards. Indy's only score of the day came off the foot of kicker Adam Vinatieri, who knocked in a 55-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.
*****
Preseason Week 3: at Buffalo Bills (Aug. 27-30; Time/TV TBD)
» 2019 Bills record: 10-6 (second place, AFC East)
» 2020 Bills additions: Edge Mario Addison, DT Vernon Butler, WR Stefon Diggs, CB E.J. Gaines, DE Quinton Jefferson, CB Josh Norman, OL Daryl Williams
» 2020 Bills losses: RB Frank Gore, DT Corey Liuget, DT Jordan Phillips, DE Shaq Lawson, LB Lorenzo Alexander, CB Kevin Johnson, S Kurt Coleman
» 2020 Bills draft class: DE A.J. Epenesa, RB Zack Moss, WR Gabriel Davis, QB Jake Fromm, K Tyler Bass, WR Isaiah Hodgins, CB Dane Jackson
» All-time preseason series: Bills lead, 5-4.
» Last preseason matchup in Buffalo: Aug. 8, 2019; Bills 24, Colts 16.
» Of note: That third preseason game, traditionally, is known as the true "dress rehearsal" for the regular season, as starters typically get a chance to play the entire first half, go through a halftime routine with adjustments, and then get about one or two more series to put those adjustments into play in the third quarter before sitting out the rest of the preseason, including the entire fourth game. The Colts have actually played the Bills in three previous "dress rehearsal" preseason matchups, but all of those came in Indy: 2002 (19-7 Indy win at the RCA Dome), 2004 (30-17 Colts win at the RCA Dome) and 2008 (20-7 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium).
*****
Preseason Week 4: at Cincinnati Bengals (Sept. 3-4; Time/TV TBD)
» 2019 Bengals record: 2-14 (fourth place, AFC North)
» 2020 Bengals additions: CB Mackensie Alexander, S Vonn Bell, DT D.J. Reader, CB Trae Waynes
» 2020 Bengals losses: QB Andy Dalton, WR Marqise Lee, TE Tyler Eifert, T Corde Glenn, G John Miller, DT Andrew Billings, CB Darqueze Dennard, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, CB B.W. Webb, S Clayton Fejedelem
» 2020 Bengals draft class: QB Joe Burrow, WR Tee Higgins, LB Logan Wilson, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Khalid Kareem, G Hakeem Adeniji, LB Markus Bailey
» All-time preseason series: Bengals lead, 16-12.
» Last preseason matchup in Cincinnati: Aug. 29, 2019; Colts 13, Bengals 6.
» Of note: The Bengals and the Redskins are actually the Colts' two most common preseason opponents; each will be playing their 29th total exhibition matchup against the Colts this year. But since the Colts moved to Indy in 1984, they've matched up with their fellow AFC rivals two hours to the east more often than anyone else; Cincinnati has been on Indy's preseason schedule now 29 of a possible 36 of those years (81 percent). This season will mark the 18th straight year the Colts and Bengals have wrapped up their respective preseasons against each other; this will be the third straight year that game has been hosted at Paul Brown Stadium.