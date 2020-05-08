Thursday, May 07, 2020 11:48 PM

Colts Announce 2020 Preseason Opponents

/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

2020-preseason-1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts tonight announced their entire 2020 schedule, including their four 2020 preseason opponents, which are as follows (exact dates and times for three of the four games to be released at a later date):

Table inside Article
Preseason Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Preseason Week 1 Aug. 13-17 Philadelphia Eagles TBD TBD
Preseason Week 2 Aug. 24 Washington Redskins 8 p.m. ESPN
Preseason Week 3 Aug. 27-30 @Buffalo Bills TBD TBD
Preseason Week 4 Sept. 3-4 @Cincinnati Bengals TBD TBD

• 2020 Colts single-game tickets go on sale starting at noon ET on Friday, May 8. Click here for more information.
• For 2020 season ticket information, click here.
• And click here to sync the Colts' 2020 schedule to your personal calendar.

----------

MATCHUP INFORMATION

Here's the latest on each preseason opponent as the NFL's offseason workout schedule gets ready to hit its fourth week:

Preseason Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 13-17; Time/TV TBD)

» 2019 Eagles record: 9-7 (first place, NFC East)

» 2020 Eagles additions: CB Darius Slay, LB Jatavis Brown, DT Javon Hargrave, S Rodney McLeod, S Jalen Mills, S Will Parks, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

» 2020 Eagles losses: QB Josh McCown, RB Jordan Howard, RB Darren Sproles, WR Nelson Agholor, T Jason Peters, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DE Vinny Curry, DT Timmy Jernigan, LB Nigel Bradham, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, CB Ronald Darby, S Malcolm Jenkins

» 2020 Eagles draft class: WR Jalen Reagor, QB Jalen Hurts, LB Davion Taylor, S K'Von Wallace, T Jack Driscoll, WR John Hightower, LB Shaun Bradley, WR Quen Watkins, OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Edge Casey Toohill

» All-time preseason series: Eagles lead, 11-10.

» Last preseason matchup in Indy: Aug. 27, 2016; Eagles 33, Colts 23.

» Of note: The Colts also opened up the 2015 preseason against the Eagles, with that matchup in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field; Indy lost that game 36-10. The last time the Colts opened up the preseason at home against the Eagles was the 1979 season, when the Baltimore Colts defeated the Eagles, 17-14, in front of 36,733 fans at Memorial Stadium.

*****

Preseason Week 2: vs. Washington Redskins (8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24; ESPN)

» 2019 Redskins record: 3-13 (fourth place, NFC East)

» 2020 Redskins additions: QB Kyle Allen, RB Peyton Barber, CB Ronald Darby, S Sean Davis, LB Thomas Davis, CB Kendall Fuller, WR Cody Latimer, RB J.D. McKissic, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, G Wes Schweitzer

» 2020 Redskins losses: T Trent Williams, QB Case Keenum, QB Colt McCoy, RB Chris Thompson, WR Paul Richardson, TE Vernon Davis, TE Jordan Reed, T Donald Penn, G Ereck Flowers, CB Aaron Colvin, CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Josh Norman, CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, CB Kayvon Webster

» 2020 Redskins draft class: Edge Chase Young, RB/WR Antonio Gibson, T Saahdiq Charles, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, C Keith Ismael, LB Khaleke Hudson, S Kamren Curl, Edge James Smith-Williams

» All-time preseason series: Colts lead, 15-13-1.

» Last preseason matchup in Indy: Aug. 19, 2011; Redskins 16, Colts 3.

» Of note: That 2011 exhibition matchup was also Indy's second preseason game, which usually features the starters playing about a half before giving way to the backups and third stringers fighting for spots in the final two quarters. At the time, Curtis Painter was starting at quarterback in place of Peyton Manning, who was still recovering from an offseason neck procedure that would keep him out the entire season, and Indy struggled; with the starters in, the Colts were outgunned 277-41 in total yards. Indy's only score of the day came off the foot of kicker Adam Vinatieri, who knocked in a 55-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.

*****

Preseason Week 3: at Buffalo Bills (Aug. 27-30; Time/TV TBD)

» 2019 Bills record: 10-6 (second place, AFC East)

» 2020 Bills additions: Edge Mario Addison, DT Vernon Butler, WR Stefon Diggs, CB E.J. Gaines, DE Quinton Jefferson, CB Josh Norman, OL Daryl Williams

» 2020 Bills losses: RB Frank Gore, DT Corey Liuget, DT Jordan Phillips, DE Shaq Lawson, LB Lorenzo Alexander, CB Kevin Johnson, S Kurt Coleman

» 2020 Bills draft class: DE A.J. Epenesa, RB Zack Moss, WR Gabriel Davis, QB Jake Fromm, K Tyler Bass, WR Isaiah Hodgins, CB Dane Jackson

» All-time preseason series: Bills lead, 5-4.

» Last preseason matchup in Buffalo: Aug. 8, 2019; Bills 24, Colts 16.

» Of note: That third preseason game, traditionally, is known as the true "dress rehearsal" for the regular season, as starters typically get a chance to play the entire first half, go through a halftime routine with adjustments, and then get about one or two more series to put those adjustments into play in the third quarter before sitting out the rest of the preseason, including the entire fourth game. The Colts have actually played the Bills in three previous "dress rehearsal" preseason matchups, but all of those came in Indy: 2002 (19-7 Indy win at the RCA Dome), 2004 (30-17 Colts win at the RCA Dome) and 2008 (20-7 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium).

*****

Preseason Week 4: at Cincinnati Bengals (Sept. 3-4; Time/TV TBD)

» 2019 Bengals record: 2-14 (fourth place, AFC North)

» 2020 Bengals additions: CB Mackensie Alexander, S Vonn Bell, DT D.J. Reader, CB Trae Waynes

» 2020 Bengals losses: QB Andy Dalton, WR Marqise Lee, TE Tyler Eifert, T Corde Glenn, G John Miller, DT Andrew Billings, CB Darqueze Dennard, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, CB B.W. Webb, S Clayton Fejedelem

» 2020 Bengals draft class: QB Joe Burrow, WR Tee Higgins, LB Logan Wilson, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Khalid Kareem, G Hakeem Adeniji, LB Markus Bailey

» All-time preseason series: Bengals lead, 16-12.

» Last preseason matchup in Cincinnati: Aug. 29, 2019; Colts 13, Bengals 6.

» Of note: The Bengals and the Redskins are actually the Colts' two most common preseason opponents; each will be playing their 29th total exhibition matchup against the Colts this year. But since the Colts moved to Indy in 1984, they've matched up with their fellow AFC rivals two hours to the east more often than anyone else; Cincinnati has been on Indy's preseason schedule now 29 of a possible 36 of those years (81 percent). This season will mark the 18th straight year the Colts and Bengals have wrapped up their respective preseasons against each other; this will be the third straight year that game has been hosted at Paul Brown Stadium.

Related Content

Parris Campbell On 'Taxing' Rookie Season, Getting To 100 Percent, Offensive Role
news

Parris Campbell On 'Taxing' Rookie Season, Getting To 100 Percent, Offensive Role

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell on Wednesday spoke to local media members via video conference call. What did he have to say about his "taxing" rookie season, getting to 100-percent this offseason and what he sees his role being on offense in 2020?
Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN
news

Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN

The Indianapolis Colts created some very intriguing storylines with their nine-man 2020 NFL Draft class, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who is most interested in the team's three-tiered approach at quarterback.
You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial
news

You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial

For years, we've all enjoyed ESPN's popular "This Is SportsCenter" commercials. Recently, a never-before-aired SC commercial starring former Indianapolis Colts star safety Bob Sanders was unearthed, and of course we have the full analysis right here.
NFL.com: Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor Among Rookies 'In The Best Position For Success'
news

NFL.com: Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor Among Rookies 'In The Best Position For Success'

NFL.com's Dan Parr has tabbed Indianapolis Colts rookies Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor as two of the top 2020 NFL rookies setup for early success in their careers.
Frank Reich On Kemoko Turay's Elite Skillset, Offensive Line Depth, Parris Campbell's Role
news

Frank Reich On Kemoko Turay's Elite Skillset, Offensive Line Depth, Parris Campbell's Role

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to reporters via video conference call about a variety of topics. What were the top takeaways from the session about defensive end Kemoko Turay, offensive line depth, wide receiver Parris Campbell's role and more?
Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Top Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson In 'The Match: Champions For Charity'
news

Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Top Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson In 'The Match: Champions For Charity'

Legendary former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and partner Tiger Woods defeated Manning's longtime rival, Tom Brady, and his partner, Phil Mickelson, one-up, in "The Match: Champions For Charity" golf event that raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.
Getting On The Radar
news

Getting On The Radar

When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of college pro days across the country, Isaiah Rodgers had to get creative. And after running a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash in his "virtual pro day" video sent across the league, Rodgers saw his stock rise considerably, all the way to becoming a sixth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts.
REMINDER: Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Taking On Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson On Sunday
news

REMINDER: Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Taking On Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson On Sunday

Legendary former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is teaming up with Tiger Woods to take on longtime rival Tom Brady and his partner, Phil Mickelson, in "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday, with $10 million set to be donated to coronavirus relief efforts.
Doc Rivers To Colts Team: 'You Better Go For It Now'
news

Doc Rivers To Colts Team: 'You Better Go For It Now'

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who guided the Boston Celtics to the NBA championship in 2008, recently spoke to the Indianapolis Colts team via video conference about his experiences both as a player and a coach.
Anthony Walker On New Defensive Pieces, Changing Numbers, Contract Year Hopes
news

Anthony Walker On New Defensive Pieces, Changing Numbers, Contract Year Hopes

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker today spoke to the local media via video conference call. What were his thoughts on the team's new defensive pieces, why he changed uniform numbers, his hopes heading into a contract year and more?
Ryan Kelly On Entering Final Year Of Rookie Deal, Getting Comfortable With Philip Rivers
news

Ryan Kelly On Entering Final Year Of Rookie Deal, Getting Comfortable With Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly today spoke to local reporters via video conference call. What did he have to say about entering the final year of his rookie contract, how even virtually the offense is trying to work through getting comfortable with new quarterback Philip Rivers, left tackle Anthony Castonzo's return and more?
Michael Pittman Jr. Has 'Realistic Chance' To Be NFL's Top Rookie Wide Receiver In 2020
news

Michael Pittman Jr. Has 'Realistic Chance' To Be NFL's Top Rookie Wide Receiver In 2020

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been selected as the team's breakout candidate by Bleacher Report, which believes the USC product has a shot to be the best rookie wide receiver of the 2020 NFL season.

Advertising