Indianapolis Colts Release Official 2020 Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts' 2020 schedule is here — and we're giving you an exclusive first look.
Here is the Colts' official slate of games this coming season (* denotes primetime game; ^ denotes NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change):
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Week 1
|Sept. 13
|@Jacksonville Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 2
|Sept. 20
|Minnesota Vikings
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 3
|Sept. 27
|New York Jets
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 4
|Oct. 4
|@Chicago Bears
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 5
|Oct. 11
|@Cleveland Browns
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 6
|Oct. 18
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 7
|—
|BYE WEEK
|—
|—
|Week 8
|Nov. 1
|@Detroit Lions
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 9
|Nov. 8
|Baltimore Ravens
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 10
|Nov. 12
|@Tennessee Titans*
|8:20 p.m.
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon^
|Week 11
|Nov. 22
|Green Bay Packers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 12
|Nov. 29
|Tennessee Titans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 13
|Dec. 6
|@Houston Texans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 14
|Dec. 13
|@Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 15
|Dec. 19 or 20
|Houston Texans
|TBD
|TBD
|Week 16
|Dec. 27
|@Pittsburgh Steelers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 17
|Jan. 3
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|CBS
• 2020 Colts single-game tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.
• For 2020 season ticket information, click here.
• And click here to sync the Colts' 2020 schedule to your personal calendar.
----------
PRESEASON OPPONENTS
Here are the Colts' four 2020 preseason opponents, with locations and date ranges. Full dates, times and broadcast information will be released at a later date:
|Preseason Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Preseason Week 1
|Aug. 13-17
|Philadelphia Eagles
|TBD
|TBD
|Preseason Week 2
|Aug. 24
|Washington Redskins
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Preseason Week 3
|Aug. 27-30
|@Buffalo Bills
|TBD
|TBD
|Preseason Week 4
|Sept. 3-4
|@Cincinnati Bengals
|TBD
|TBD
----------
MATCHUP INFORMATION
Here are some notes on each 2020 regular season matchup for the Colts:
Week 1: at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET; Sunday, Sept. 13; CBS)
» 2019 Jaguars record: 6-10 (fourth place, AFC South)
» 2020 Jaguars additions: TE Tyler Eifert, DL Rodney Gunter, CB Rashaan Melvin, LB Joe Schobert, RB Chris Thompson, DT Al Woods
» 2020 Jaguars losses: DE Calais Campbell, QB Nick Foles, CB A.J. Bouye, T Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Nick O'Leary, TE Seth Devalve, WR Marqise Lee, LB Jake Ryan
» 2020 Jaguars draft class: CB CJ Henderson, Edge K'Lavon Chaisson, WR Laviska Shenault, DT DaVon Hamilton, T Ben Bartch, CB Josiah Scott, LB Shaquille Quarterman, S Daniel Thomas, WR Collin Johnson, QB Jake Luton, TE Tyler Davis, CB Chris Claybrooks
» All-time series: Colts lead, 24-14; Colts are 10-9 all-time on the road against the Jaguars.
» Last matchup in Jacksonville: Dec. 29, 2019; Jaguars 38, Colts 20.
» Last Colts road victory in Jacksonville: Sept. 21, 2014; Colts 44, Jaguars 17.
» Of note: The Colts are hoping to break a couple streaks in this season-opening matchup against the Jaguars. First, Indy hasn't won a season opener in its previous six seasons; its last season-opening victory was in 2013, a 21-17 defeat over the then-Oakland Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts haven't won a season opener on the road since 2006, a 26-21 victory over the New York Giants. Indy is also looking to snap a five-game road losing streak to its division rival Jacksonville. This is also the earliest the Colts have opened up AFC South Division play since the 2011 season, when they fell to the Houston Texans, 34-7, in their Week 1 matchup at Reliant Stadium.
*****
Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET; Sunday, Sept. 20; FOX)
» 2019 Vikings record: 10-6 (second place, NFC North)
» 2020 Vikings additions: T Rashod Hill, DT Michael Pierce, WR Tajae Sharpe
» 2020 Vikings losses: WR Stefon Diggs, WR Laquon Treadwell, G Josh Kline, DE Everson Griffen, DE Stephen Weatherly, CB Mackensie Alexander, CB Xavier Rhodes, CB Trae Waynes, S Jayron Kearse, S Andrew Sendejo
» 2020 Vikings draft class: WR Justin Jefferson, CB Jeff Gladney, T Ezra Cleveland, CB Cameron Dantzler, Edge D.J. Wonnum, Edge James Lynch, LB Troy Dye, CB Harrison Hand, WR K.J. Osborn, G Blake Brandel, S Josh Metellus, Edge Kenny Willekes, QB Nate Stanley, S Brian Cole II, G Kyle Hinton.
» All-time series: Colts lead, 17-7-1; Colts are 11-0 all-time against the Vikings at home.
» Last matchup in Indy: Sept. 16, 2012; Colts 23, Vikings 20.
» Of note: The Colts are hoping to snap a streak of four straight losses in Week 2 home openers, which dates back to the 2013 season. Their last victory in a Week 2 home opener was the 2012 season — also against the Minnesota Vikings — in that aforementioned 23-20 win. Since moving to Indianapolis in 1984, the Colts are just 6-12 combined in Week 2 home openers, a record that includes a streak of six and four losses.
*****
Week 3: vs. New York Jets (4:05 p.m. ET; Sunday, Sept. 27; CBS)
» 2019 Jets record: 7-9 (third place, AFC East)
» 2020 Jets additions: C/G Josh Andrews, CB Pierre Desir, T George Fant, RB Frank Gore, Edge Jordan Jenkins, C Connor McGovern, LB Patrick Onwuasor, WR Breshad Perriman, OL Greg Van Roten
» 2020 Jets losses: QB Trevor Siemian, WR Robby Anderson, WR Demaryius Thomas, T Ryan Kalil, T Kelvin Beachum, LB Brandon Copeland, CB Darryl Robers, CB Maurice Canady
» 2020 Jets draft class: T Mekhi Becton, WR Denzel Mims, S Ashtyn Davis, Edge Jabari Zuniga, RB La'Mical Perine, QB James Morgan, G Cameron Clark, CB Bryce Hall, P Braden Mann
» All-time series: Colts lead, 42-32; Colts are 20-17 all-time against the Jets at home.
» Last matchup in Indy: Sept. 21, 2015; Jets 20, Colts 7.
» Last Colts home victory vs. Jets in Indianapolis: Jan. 24, 2010; Colts 30, Jets 17 (AFC Championship Game).
» Of note: While that Colts victory over the Jets in the 2009 AFC Championship Game was spectacular, the last Indy regular season home victory over the AFC New York team came on Nov. 16, 2003, a 38-31 decision at the RCA Dome. The Jets actually trailed 24-10 at half and eventually stormed to tie the game at 31 with 8:10 left in the third quarter before the Colts used some trickeration to get the eventual game-winning score, as Hunter Smith, the team's punter/holder, took the snap on a fake field goal attempt by Mike Vanderjagt and sprinted 21 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.
*****
Week 4: at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET; Sunday, Oct. 4; CBS)
» 2019 Bears record: 8-8 (third place, NFC North)
» 2020 Bears additions: CB Artie Burns, QB Nick Foles, WR Ted Ginn Jr., TE Jimmy Graham, OL Germain Ifedi, Edge Robert Quinn
» 2020 Bears losses: QB Chase Daniel, WR Taylor Gabriel, TE Trey Burton, G Kyle Long, DT Nick Williams, LB Nick Kwaitkoski, LB Leonard Floyd, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, CB Prince Amukamara, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
» 2020 Bears draft class: TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon Johnson, Edge Trevis Gipson, CB Kindle Vildor, WR Darnell Mooney, G Arlington Hambright, G Lachavious Simmons
» All-time series: Colts lead, 24-19; Colts are 12-10 all-time against the Bears on the road.
» Last matchup in Chicago: Sept. 9, 2012; Bears 41, Colts 21.
» Last Colts road victory vs. Bears in Chicago: Nov. 11, 2004; Colts 41, Bears 10.
» Of note: If we're being technical, the last Colts "road" victory over the Bears was actually Feb. 4, 2007 — you know, Indy's 29-17 win over Chicago in Super Bowl XLI. The Bears were the designated "home" team at the neutral site of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
*****
Week 5: at Cleveland Browns (4:25 p.m. ET; Sunday, Oct. 11; CBS)
» 2019 Browns record: 6-10 (third place, AFC North)
» 2020 Browns additions: DT Andrew Billings, DE Adrian Clayborn, T Jack Conklin, LB B.J. Goodson, TE Austin Hooper, FB Andy Janovich, CB Kevin Johnson, S Karl Joseph, QB Case Keenum, S Andrew Sendejo
» 2020 Browns losses: QB Drew Stanton, TE Demetrius Harris, LB Christian Kirksey, LB Joe Schobert, CB T.J. Carrie, S Eric Murray, S Damarious Randall
» 2020 Browns draft class: T Jedrick Wills, S Grant Delpit, DT Jordan Elliott, LB Jacob Phillips, TE Harrison Bryant, C Nick Harris, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
» All-time series: Tied, 17-17; Colts are 10-7 all-time against the Browns on the road.
» Last matchup in Cleveland: Dec. 7, 2014; Colts 25, Browns 24.
» Of note: It took a whole lot of winning for the Colts to catch up to the Browns in their all-time series standings. Cleveland actually started out the gates with a 15-7 edge in the series, but Indy has reeled off wins in 10 of their last 12 matchups to even things at 17-17 heading into this Week 5 matchup along Lake Erie.
*****
Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET; Sunday, Oct. 18; FOX)
» 2019 Bengals record: 2-14 (fourth place, AFC North)
» 2020 Bengals additions: CB Mackensie Alexander, S Vonn Bell, DT D.J. Reader, CB Trae Waynes
» 2020 Bengals losses: QB Andy Dalton, WR Marqise Lee, TE Tyler Eifert, T Corde Glenn, G John Miller, DT Andrew Billings, CB Darqueze Dennard, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, CB B.W. Webb, S Clayton Fejedelem
» 2020 Bengals draft class: QB Joe Burrow, WR Tee Higgins, LB Logan Wilson, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Khalid Kareem, G Hakeem Adeniji, LB Markus Bailey
» All-time series: Colts lead, 19-12; Colts are 11-7 all-time against the Bengals at home.
» Last matchup in Indy: Sept. 9, 2018; Bengals 34, Colts 23.
» Last Colts home victory vs. Bengals in Indianapolis: Jan. 4, 2015; Colts 26, Bengals 10 (AFC Wild Card Game).
» Of note: The Bengals have had the No. 1-overall pick in the NFL Draft four times in their history, including this year, when they took LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in that spot. This matchup will mark the third time Indy has played Cincinnati in a year in which it had the No. 1-overall pick: in 1994, the Bengals took Ohio State defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson No. 1 overall but lost to Indianapolis, 17-13, at Riverfront Stadium; the Bengals picked No. 1 again the following season, taking Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter, who tore his ACL on the third carry of his first preseason game and missed Cincinnati's 24-21 overtime victory over Indianapolis in the 1995 regular season opener at the RCA Dome.
*****
Week 7: Bye Week
» Of note: The Colts have won six of their last seven games heading into bye weeks, dating back to the 2013 season. That includes road wins over the New York Giants (2014), Green Bay Packers (2016), Oakland Raiders (2018) and Kansas City Chiefs (2019) and home wins against the Denver Broncos (2013 and 2015). The Colts have also had two Week 7 bye weeks in recent years, both of which were against the Houston Texans, and both resulting in Colts wins: 2003 (30-21) and 2010 (30-17).
*****
Week 8: at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET; Sunday, Nov. 1; CBS)
» 2019 Lions record: 3-12-1 (fourth place, NFC North)
» 2020 Lions additions: WR Geronimo Allison, LB Jamie Collins, QB Chase Daniel, DB Duron Harmon, S Jayron Jearse, S Miles Killebrew, LB Reggie Ragland, CB Daryl Roberts, DL Danny Shelton, CB Desmond Trufant, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DT Nick Williams
» 2020 Lions losses: QB Jeff Driskel, RB J.D. McKissic, WR Jermaine Kearse, T Rick Wagner, OL Graham Glasgow, DT Damon Harrison, DT A'Shawn Robinson, LB Devon Kennard, CB Darius Slay, CB Rashaan Melvin, S Tavon Wilson, P Sam Martin
» 2020 Lions draft class: CB Jeff Okudah, RB D'Andre Swift, Edge Julian Okwara, G Jonah Jackson, G Logan Stenberg, WR Quintez Cephus, RB Jason Huntley, DT John Penisini, DT Jashon Cornell
» Series history: Colts lead, 21-20-2; Colts are 10-9-1 all-time against the Lions on the road.
» Last matchup in Detroit: Dec. 2, 2012; Colts 35, Lions 33.
» Of note: The Colts' lone tie to the Lions on the road came on Thanksgiving Day in 1965, a 24-24 decision at Tiger Stadium. The Lions jumped out to a 24-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter before Baltimore would come storming back, thanks to two Johnny Unitas touchdown passes to tight end John Mackey, the first one covering 52 yards and the other one a 15-yard strike.
*****
Week 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET; Sunday, Nov. 8; CBS)
» 2019 Ravens record: 14-2 (first place, AFC North)
» 2020 Ravens additions: DE Calais Campbell, DL Derek Wolfe
» 2020 Ravens losses: WR Seth Roberts, TE Hayden Hurst, G Marshal Yanda, OL James Hurst, DT Chris Wormley, DT Michael Pierce, DT Domata Pelo, LB Patrick Onwuasor, LB Pernell McPhee, CB Brandon Carr, S Tony Jefferson
» 2020 Ravens draft class: LB Patrick Queen, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Justin Madubuike, WR Devin Duvernay, LB Malik Harrison, G Tyre Phillips, G Ben Bredeson, DT Broderick Washington, WR James Proche, S Geno Stone
» Series history: Colts lead, 10-5; Colts are 6-0 all-time against the Ravens at home.
» Last matchup in Indy: Oct. 5, 2014; Colts 20, Ravens 13.
» Of note: The Ravens this offseason acquired star defensive end Calais Campbell in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Campbell will have plenty of history from which to draw with his new team heading into this Week 9 matchup against the Colts. Campbell has played in eight total games in his career against the Colts, and has combined to log 26 total tackles (six for a loss) with 4.5 sacks and 15 total quarterback hits in those games.
*****
Week 10: at Tennessee Titans (8:20 p.m. ET; Thursday, Nov. 12; FOX/NFLN/Amazon^)
» 2019 Titans record: 9-7 (second place, AFC South)
» 2020 Titans additions: Edge Vic Beasley, CB Johnathan Joseph, OL Ty Sambrailo
» 2020 Titans losses: QB Marcus Mariota, RB Dion Lewis, WR Tajae Sharpe, TE Delanie Walker, T Jack Conklin, DT Jurrell Casey, LB Wesley Woodyard, LB Kamalei Correa, LB Cameron Wake, CB Logan Ryan
» 2020 Titans draft class: T Isaiah Wilson, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Darrynton Evans, DT Larrell Murchison, QB Cole McDonald, DB Chris Jackson
» Series history: Colts lead, 34-17; Colts are 15-8 all-time on the road against the Titans.
» Last matchup in Nashville: Sept. 15, 2019; Colts 19, Titans 17.
» Of note: The Colts once were kings of Thursday games, but are looking to break a recent streak of futility on Thursday nights. The team has lost its last four games played on Thursday dating back to 2016, after winning 11 straight dating back to the 2004 season. The Colts' franchise is 13-5-1 all-time in games played on Thursdays; the Colts are 10-3-1 all-time on the road on Thursdays, and are 2-0 all-time on the road on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, earning wins in 2010 (30-28) and 2013 (30-27).
*****
Week 11: vs. Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET; Sunday, Nov. 22; FOX)
» 2019 Packers record: 13-3 (first place, NFC North)
» 2020 Packers additions: LB Christian Kirksey, WR Devin Funchess, T Rick Wagner
» 2020 Packers losses: WR Geronimo Allison, TE Jimmy Graham, T Bryan Bulaga, T Jared Veldheer, LB Blake Martinez, LB Kyler Fackrell, CB Tramon Williams
» 2020 Packers draft class: QB Jordan Love, RB AJ Dillon, TE Josiah Deguara, LB Kamal Martin, G Jon Runyan, C Jake Hanson, G Simon Stepaniak, DB Vernon Scott, Edge Jonathan Garvin
» Series history: Colts lead, 23-21-1; Colts are 14-8-1 all-time against the Packers at home.
» Last matchup in Indy: Oct. 7, 2012; Colts 30, Packers 27.
» Of note: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 1-2 all-time in games against the Colts, including a 0-1 record in games played at Lucas Oil Stadium. In those three games against Indy, Rodgers has averaged to complete about 22-of-34 passes (64.7 percent) for 239 yards, and has seven total touchdowns to two interceptions. He had a stellar outing in his only other game played in the Circle City back in 2012, completing 20-of-32 passes for 235 yards with three touchdowns to one interception, but would be sacked five times in a dramatic 30-27 Colts victory that saw Reggie Wayne haul in a game-winning four-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Luck with 35 seconds remaining.
*****
Week 12: vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET; Sunday, Nov. 29; CBS)
» Series history: Colts are 19-9 all-time against the Titans at home.
» Last matchup in Indy: Dec. 1, 2019: Titans 31, Colts 17.
» Last Colts home victory vs. Titans in Indianapolis: Nov. 18, 2018; Colts 38, Titans 10.
» Of note: The Titans earned a 31-17 victory over the Colts in their last game played at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 1 of last year. The previous time the Colts lost to the Titans at home — a 20-16 decision in 2017 — they came back to crush Tennessee the following year in the Circle City. In that 38-10 victory in 2018, Andrew Luck completed 23-of-29 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, with T.Y. Hilton turning in a monster game: nine receptions on nine targets for 155 yards and two scores, including a 68-yard bomb. Cornerback Kenny Moore II had 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks, while Darius Leonard had seven tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.
*****
Week 13: at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET; Sunday, Dec. 6; CBS)
» 2019 Texans record: 10-6 (first place, AFC South)
» 2020 Texans additions: WR Randall Cobb, WR Brandin Cooks, CB Phillip Gaines, CB Vernon Hargreaves III, DT Timmy Jernigan, RB David Johnson, S Eric Murray, T Brent Qvale, DB Jaylen Watkins
» 2020 Texans losses: WR DeAndre Hopkins, RB Carlos Hyde, RB Lamar Miller, DT D.J. Reader, LB Barkevious Mingo, CB Johnathan Joseph, S Jahleel Addae, S Mike Adams, S Tashaun Gipson
» 2020 Texans draft class: DT Ross Blacklock, Edge Jonathan Greenard, T Charlie Heck, CB John Reid, WR Isaiah Coulter
» Series history: Colts lead, 28-9; Colts are 13-6 all-time on the road against the Texans.
» Last matchup in Houston: Nov. 21, 2019; Texans 20, Colts 17.
» Last Colts road victory vs. Texans in Houston: Jan. 5, 2019: Colts 21, Texans 7 (AFC Wild Card Game)
» Of note: This will be the first time the Colts and Texans have ever played in a Week 13 matchup in Houston in their series history. The first and only other time the two teams have played in Week 13 came in the 2002 season, a 19-3 Indy victory at the RCA Dome. In that game, the Colts jumped out to a 19-0 lead until the 3:45 mark of the fourth quarter, when the Texans sneaked onto the scoreboard with a 34-yard Kris Brown field goal. Peyton Manning completed 15-of-28 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown (a 16-yard pass play to tight end Marcus Pollard midway through the first quarter), while the Indy defense sacked Houston quarterback David Carr six times, including three from defensive lineman Brad Scioli.
*****
Week 14: at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET; Sunday, Dec. 13; CBS)
» 2019 Raiders record: 7-9 (third place, AFC West)
» 2020 Raiders additions: WR Nelson Agholor, DT Maliek Collins, S Jeff Heath, OL Eric Kush, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, LB Cory Littleton, QB Marcus Mariota, DE Carl Nassib, DB Damarious Randall, TE Jason Witten
» 2020 Raiders losses: QB Mike Glennon, QB DeShone Kizer, WR Dwayne Harris, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Tahir Whitehead, CB Daryl Worley, S Karl Joseph
» 2020 Raiders draft class: WR Henry Ruggs III, CB Damon Arnette, RB Lynn Bowden, WR Bryan Edwards, LB Tanner Muse, G John Simpson, CB Amik Roberston
» Series history: Raiders lead, 10-8; Colts are 5-4 all-time against the Raiders on the road (2020 will be their first season in Las Vegas).
» Last Colts road matchup against Raiders: Oct. 29, 2018; Colts 42, Raiders 28 (in Oakland).
» Of note: This will actually be the second time the Colts have played the Raiders on the road in a season in which they have moved to a new location. In 1995, the Raiders moved back to Oakland from Los Angeles, and would defeat the Colts, 30-17, in their Week 8 matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime, but Oakland would go on a 20-7 run the rest of the way. Indy pulled within three, 20-17, at the 11:04 mark of the third quarter after a nine-yard run by second-year stud Marshall Faulk, but the Raiders would answer right back with a 73-yard touchdown pass from Vince Evans to Raghib Ismail, and wouldn't look back from there. Faulk had 99 total yards of offense on the day for the Colts, with 41 yards rushing (and two touchdowns) and 58 yards receiving. Tony Bennett had two sacks for the Indy defense, while Stephen Grant picked off an Evans pass.
*****
Week 15: vs. Houston Texans (time & broadcast TBD; Saturday, Dec. 19 or Sunday Dec. 20)
» Series history: Colts are 15-3 all-time against the Texans at home.
» Last matchup in Indy: Oct. 20, 2019; Colts 30, Texans 23.
» Of note: If Indy ends up being selected to play this Week 15 game against the Texans on Saturday, Dec. 19, it will be the Colts' eighth game played on a Saturday since moving to Indianapolis in 1984. The Colts have a 3-4 record in those previous Saturday games in Indianapolis, with all their wins coming in home matchups: 1990 vs. the Washington Redskins, 1994 vs. the Buffalo Bills and 1995 vs. the New England Patriots.
*****
Week 16: at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET; Sunday, Dec. 27; CBS)
» 2019 Steelers record: 8-8 (second place, AFC North)
» 2020 Steelers additions: TE Eric Ebron, FB Derek Watt, DT Chris Wormley, OL Stefen Wisniewski
» 2020 Steelers losses: TE Nick Vannett, OL B.J. Finney, DT Javon Hargrave, OL Anthony Chickillo, CB Artie Burns, S Mark Baron
» 2020 Steelers draft class: WR Chase Claypool, Edge Alex Highsmith, RB Anthony McFarland, G Kevin Dotson, S Antoine Brooks Jr., DT Carlos Davis
» Series history: Steelers lead, 25-6; Colts at 2-16 all-time against the Steelers on the road.
» Last Colts road victory in Pittsburgh: Nov. 9, 2008; Colts 24, Steelers 20.
» Of note: The only other Colts' victory on the road against the Steelers came on Sept. 29, 1968, a 41-7 shellacking by the then-Baltimore Colts. The Colts would then go on to lose 12 straight road games to the Steelers before snapping that streak in 2008. Indy is currently on another three-game road losing streak to Pittsburgh, including last year's narrow 26-24 Week 9 defeat.
*****
Week 17: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET; Sunday, Jan. 3; CBS)
» Series history: Colts are 14-5 all-time against the Jaguars at home.
» Last matchup in Indy: Nov. 17, 2019; Colts 33, Jaguars 13.
» Of note: The Colts have played the Jaguars in five previous regular-season finales, dating back to 2002. Indy is 3-2 in those matchups, with all three of its wins coming at home. The Colts last wrapped up their regular season schedule at home against the Jaguars in 2016, a 24-20 victory that was the final game in the legendary career of Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis, who finished the contest with three tackles, including one of his famous sack-forced fumbles, which he also happened to recover.
See the Indianapolis Colts full 2020 regular season in photos.