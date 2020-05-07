Indianapolis Colts Release Official 2020 Schedule

» Of note: This will actually be the second time the Colts have played the Raiders on the road in a season in which they have moved to a new location. In 1995, the Raiders moved back to Oakland from Los Angeles, and would defeat the Colts, 30-17, in their Week 8 matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime, but Oakland would go on a 20-7 run the rest of the way. Indy pulled within three, 20-17, at the 11:04 mark of the third quarter after a nine-yard run by second-year stud Marshall Faulk, but the Raiders would answer right back with a 73-yard touchdown pass from Vince Evans to Raghib Ismail, and wouldn't look back from there. Faulk had 99 total yards of offense on the day for the Colts, with 41 yards rushing (and two touchdowns) and 58 yards receiving. Tony Bennett had two sacks for the Indy defense, while Stephen Grant picked off an Evans pass.